Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Notice of AGM

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number41352)

LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

(The "Company")

17 May 2022

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of abrdn at Bow Bells House, 1 Bread Street, London EC4M 9HH on 15 June 2022 at 10:30am.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 have been posted to shareholders.

The Board has decided to hold an interactive Online Shareholder Presentation at 2.00pm on Tuesday14 June 2022. As part of the presentation, shareholders will receive updates from the Chairman and Manager as well as the opportunity to participate in an interactive question and answer session. Further information on how to register for the event can be found on www.workcast.com/register?cpak=4656942387252659



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at:https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001



