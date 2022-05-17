Pensana Plc - Grant of Share Awards

17 May 2022

Pensana Plc

("Pensana"or the"Company")

Grant of Share Awards

Pensana Plc, announces that, on 16 May 2022, it granted share awards over, in aggregate, 2,179,619 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to directors, senior management and employees. For the purposes of the allocation, a share price of 120p per Ordinary Share was used.

Accordingly, a total of 4,429,619 share awards are outstanding following these latest grants, which represents approximately 1.88 per cent of the Company's existing issued share capital of 235,599,539 Ordinary Shares.

Executive Directors

The following new Share Awards have been granted to Executive Directors and/or Officers of the Company:

Name Position Number of New Share Awards Granted Vesting Period Total Share Awards Held Following This Grant Tim George CEO 708,333 3 years 1,958,333 Robert Kaplan CFO 487,500 3 years 1,487,500 Rocky Smith COO 400,000 3 years 400,000

The new Share Awards set out in the table above for Executive Directors and/or Officers all vest in one tranche (three years from the date of grant) subject to the satisfaction of certain performance conditions to be determined and interpreted at the discretion of the Remuneration Committee over the three-year period. Upon vesting, no consideration is payable. Subject to vesting and such performance conditions being met, the new Share Awards will be allocated to the participant as fully paid ordinary shares.



Senior Management and Employees

A further 583,785 Share Awards, in aggregate, have been granted to certain other members of senior management and employees. For the purposes of the allocation, a share price of 120p per Ordinary Share was used.

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of MAR.

PDMR Notification Forms

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tim George 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pensana Plc b) LEI 213800H4QP6T9499RU64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification code GB00BKM0ZJ18 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Share Awards c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: N/A

Volume: 708,333 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume: N/A

Price: N/A e) Date of the transaction 16 May 2022 f) Place of the transaction LSE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robert Kaplan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pensana Plc b) LEI 213800H4QP6T9499RU64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification code GB00BKM0ZJ18 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Share Awards c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: N/A

Volume: 487,500 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume: N/A

Price: N/A e) Date of the transaction 16 May 2022 f) Place of the transaction LSE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Rocky Smith 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status COO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pensana Plc b) LEI 213800H4QP6T9499RU64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification code GB00BKM0ZJ18 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Share Awards c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: N/A

Volume: 400,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume: N/A

Price: N/A e) Date of the transaction 16 May 2022 f) Place of the transaction LSE

