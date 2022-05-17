Top Aces welcomes new leadership in Europe

Stefan Müller named Managing Director of German Operations

David Bradshaw to head up Top Aces' growth in Europe

MONTREAL, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Aces Inc., the leading worldwide provider of contracted adversary air (ADAIR) and close air support (CAS) services, is pleased to announce that Stefan Müller and David Bradshaw have joined Top Aces to lead the company's growth and operations across Europe.

Stefan Müller has been appointed Managing Director of Top Aces' German program and will oversee the company's renewed contract with the German Armed Forces (GAF), including the incorporation of advanced training capabilities. Stefan brings a wealth of experience to Top Aces that begins with an 18-year career with the German Navy and GAF as a fighter pilot. Following his military service, he was CEO of GFD GmbH, and most recently Head of Mission and Flight Services at Airbus Defence and Space.

"With its leading-edge technology and highly experienced personnel, Top Aces provides the most advanced air combat training that exists today. I am excited to be working with my former colleagues and friends from the GAF again, and to advancing their readiness to the next level," said Müller.

David Bradshaw, appointed Director of Business Development (Europe) for Top Aces, is a recently retired Air Commodore (Brigadier-General Equivalent), former fighter weapons instructor and accomplished 30-year veteran of the Royal Air Force (RAF). Prior to joining the company, David led the entry into service of the F-35 Lightning and was responsible for the RAF's Combat Air portfolio, including the modernization of the U.K.'s operational air training infrastructure.

"I am extremely proud to join the world's premier air combat training team," said Bradshaw. "Forever focused on the needs of my front-line colleagues, I look forward to bringing Top Aces' expertise and impressive array of advanced capabilities to our European customers," he added.

These two key senior appointments come as Top Aces completes a series of critical capability investments - ensuring the company continues to remain at the forefront of the global evolution in air combat technology and training. Most recently, Blue Air Training and Top Aces joined forces, making the combined company the most capable and experienced ADAIR and Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) training provider in the world.

In 2021, Top Aces launched its ground-breaking Advanced Aggressor Mission System (AAMS) allowing for the simulation of advanced fighters using cost-effective aircraft of a lower generation. Today, Top Aces owns more than 100 aircraft including 29 F-16 fighters, which are being upgraded with AAMS and designated F-16 AAF (Advanced Aggressor Fighter) - the first of which was fielded earlier this year. The company's A-4 fighters in Germany are fully equipped with AAMS and also operating with Advanced Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar for a highly threat-representative training experience.

"I am thrilled to welcome Stefan and David to Top Aces. Their unique backgrounds and seasoned leadership will prove invaluable throughout Europe as NATO countries increase demand for high quality and representative adversary air training," said Didier Toussaint, Chief Operating Officer at Top Aces.

About Top Aces

Top Aces provides advanced adversary ("red air") and Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) training to the world's leading air forces. It has the largest fleet of commercially operated fighter aircraft in active service and is the first company in the world to acquire the supersonic F-16. Top Aces' mission-critical training enhances the operational readiness of combat forces by providing real-world experience, while creating significant cost efficiencies and extending the lifecycle of military fleets. For more information, please visit www.topaces.com.

In March 2022, Top Aces and Blue Air Training (Blue Air) joined forces, providing military customers with access to Blue Air's best-in-class JTAC training expertise, and the capabilities of Top Aces to exercise their pilots against the world's most advanced fleet of contracted aggressor aircraft. For more information on Blue Air, please visit www.BlueAirTraining.com.

About AAMS

The Advanced Aggressor Mission System (AAMS) was launched in 2021 after 4 years of research and development by Top Aces engineers and technicians in Montreal, Quebec and Mesa, Arizona. This revolutionary new technology allows an aircraft to simulate the highly advanced capabilities of modern-day opponents in air-to-air combat.

For more information on AAMS, please visit: www.topaces.com/aams.

Erin Black, Communications Manager, Top Aces, media@topaces.com, +1 (514) 867-0886

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1818978/Top_Aces_Top_Aces_welcomes_new_leadership_in_Europe.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1818979/Top_Aces_Top_Aces_welcomes_new_leadership_in_Europe.jpg