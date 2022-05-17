WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name JENNIFER RICHMOND

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT





b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH



GB00B5N0P849

b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2021-2023 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.



80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2026

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 136,943

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price 136,943

£NIL

e) Date of the transaction

2022-05-16