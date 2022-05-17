Bona Pet System outperforms competitors, addressing the most pressing pet mess issues for hard-surface floors in a reusable system

With pet adoptions on the rise and consumers spending more time at home, pet owners are looking for safer and more effective pet mess and pet hair clean-up to ensure a clean and harmonious home. Bona, a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors, announces today the launch of the Bona Pet System, a collection of floor cleaners and sustainably designed tools specifically for the needs of homes with pets.

"Pet hair and mess clean up are two of the biggest painpoints for consumers with pets in their homes," said Leah Bradley, Senior Brand Manager Retail, Bona. "Bona's newest cleaning system not only alleviates concerns of pet hair and messes on hard-surface floors, but our newest cleaning technology completely eliminates malodors associated with pets, and in turn, discourages remarking of that same spot. In addition to being highly efficacious, this system includes formulas that are plant-derived and free of harsh chemicals, and reusable microfiber cleaning and sweeping pads, making it safer for use around your pets and family."

The new Bona Pet System offers the most effective clean against pet accidents, odors and hair, while delivering a safer, everyday solution for floors, pets and the planet. Unique to the system are two cleaning formulations. Bona Pet System Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner: Cat Formulation is a probiotic cleaner that effectively removes stains and odors long beyond the cleaning process, up to five days, while also instantly cleaning accidents and other messes from the floor. Bona Pet System Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner: Dog Formulation is powered by hydrogen peroxide for a deep clean that penetrates through tough stuck-on stains, tracked in mud and everyday messes. Also available in the system is a premium microfiber mop with two microfiber pads, one designed for deep cleaning pet messes and one built with electrostatic action to pick up pet fur and dander.

Unlike competitor products, this system works on multiple surfaces, designed to safely and effectively clean on hardwood, stone, tile, laminate, vinyl and LVT. The Bona Pet System is also dual purpose, working as an everyday cleaner and spot cleaner in one.

Both the dog and cat formulations feature Bona's Odor Guard Technology, a new odor elimination and neutralizing mechanism that discourages remarking by completely eliminating the odor. Performing significantly better than leading pet cleaners, Odor Guard Technology also protects against any lingering malodors such as urine, feces, sweaty fur, and saliva.

The complete Bona Pet System includes:

Bona Pet System Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner: Cat Formulation This probiotic formulation produces enzymes at the presence of soils and other organic matter, allowing the formula to continue cleaning messy areas like litterboxes for up to five days after you clean. This product works where the soil is present to effectively remove stains and odors long beyond the cleaning process, while also instantly cleaning accidents and other messes from the floor.

This probiotic formulation produces enzymes at the presence of soils and other organic matter, allowing the formula to continue cleaning messy areas like litterboxes for up to five days after you clean. This product works where the soil is present to effectively remove stains and odors long beyond the cleaning process, while also instantly cleaning accidents and other messes from the floor. Bona Pet System Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner: Dog Formulation This formulation addresses every cleaning issue for households with dogs, including the removal of pet odors, effectively cleaning pet accidents and the complete removal of stains. The cleaner is powered by hydrogen peroxide for a deep clean that penetrates through tough stuck-on stains, tracked in mud and everyday messes.

This formulation addresses every cleaning issue for households with dogs, including the removal of pet odors, effectively cleaning pet accidents and the complete removal of stains. The cleaner is powered by hydrogen peroxide for a deep clean that penetrates through tough stuck-on stains, tracked in mud and everyday messes. Bona Pet System Multi-Surface Sweeping Pad This unique sweeping pad uses electrostatic action and has specially designed microfiber "fingers" to pick-up hair, pet fur, dander, and allergens. It is safe for use on all flooring types, washable and resuable up to 500 times, and is made from 90% post-consumer recycled materials.

This unique sweeping pad uses electrostatic action and has specially designed microfiber "fingers" to pick-up hair, pet fur, dander, and allergens. It is safe for use on all flooring types, washable and resuable up to 500 times, and is made from 90% post-consumer recycled materials. Bona Pet System Premium Microfiber Mop for Multi-Surface Floors The Bona Pet System Premium Microfiber Mop is uniquely designed for homes with pets. With a durable, telescoping mop handle and extra-large mop head, cleaning pet messes is quick and easy. This lightweight mop comes with two microfiber pads, each designed to target pet mess clean-up. One is the Bona Pet System Multi-Surface Sweeping Pad and the other is the Bona PowerPlus Microfiber Deep Clean Pad that is made with patented PowerLoop technology to gently break apart and loosen tough dirt build-up, while the dual zone microfiber traps dirt away. As an added bonus, the Microfiber Deep Clean Pad contains a special antimicrobial treatment that prevents odor-causing bacteria growth on the pad!

The Bona Pet System provides cleaner, safer ingredients and a reusable tool system made of post-consumer recycled materials, ultimately providing a safer solution for floors, your family, pets and the planet. As always, Bona's formulas are crafted with plant-derived ingredients, use waterbased and biodegradable solutions, and are free of parabens, formaldehyde, ammonia, phthalates, and phosphates. Bona does not test on animals.

The Bona Pet System is now available at Amazon, Target, select hardware and grocery stores nationwide, with more retailers coming soon.

About Bona US

Bona is an innovative, environmentally conscious company dedicated to creating beautiful floors since 1919. Bona US, the North American subsidiary of BonaAB in Malmö, Sweden, manufactures and distributes floor and home care products. The first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products certified for indoor air quality by GREENGUARD, Bona products can be found throughout the U.S. and Canada. From residue-free hardwood floor cleaners to a beautiful array of stains and high durability finishes, consumers, distributors and contractors trust Bona. For more information, please contact Bona US at (800) 872- 5515 or www.bona.com.

