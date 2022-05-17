ProximaCRO: Proxima Clinical Research Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification Amid Continued Growth and Promotions

96% of employees at Proxima CRO say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical US-based company

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Proxima Clinical Research ("Proxima CRO"), a contract research organization ("CRO") in Houston specializing in emerging MedTech and pharmaceutical companies, proudly announced today it is Certified by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row.

The prestigious award is based entirely on a survey review of what current employees say about their experience working at Proxima CRO. This year, 96% of employees said it's a great place to work, which is 39 points higher than the average US-based company. This certification comes amid continued growth for the organization, growing team members from 12 to 61 in just 18 months to service the 300% growth in contracted business and 151% growth rate overall.

"We are proud of the growth we've experienced over the last year and a half and thrilled that we've been able to maintain our status and certification as a Great Place to Work," says Kevin Coker, CEO and co-founder of Proxima CRO. "Employee experience a top priority at Proxima CRO and it's led to our continued growth and the elevation of our brand as Superheroes. This Great Place to Work recognition is one more way for us to celebrate our employees' contributions toward advancing innovation in life sciences."

Proxima CRO continues to grow as a company, tripling the number of companies it works with year over year from 61 to more than 200 across 17 countries, and an increase in staff from 12 to 61. The most recent hires include Controller, Rebecca Moore, and Finance Manager, Christa Elliot. The most recent promotions include Matthew Wagner to Vice President of CRO Services, Stephanie Mullto Senior Director of Clinical Project Management, Chenett Greer to Associate Director of Project Management and Elizabeth Abide to Manager of Marketing.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, the employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily - it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Proxima Clinical Research is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Over the past year, Proxima CRO has implemented numerous initiatives to improve the employee workplace experience, including the creation of a formal onboarding program that gets new employees familiar with team members across the company, four Mental Health Days where the company completely shuts down, regular 360 reviews where employees and managers evaluate themselves and each other for ongoing discussions and learning opportunities, a series of new perks such as technology expense reimbursements for things like phone bills and at-home internet, and gift cards per year of service for employees on their anniversaries. Proxima CRO has also ramped up training and certification opportunities for employees to further benefit their roles at Proxima CRO and their careers, and it's listened when employees said they want to remain in a remote-workplace model, coming together a few times a year for in-person meetings, with team bonding and camaraderie.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Proxima Clinical Research

Proxima CRO provides regulatory and clinical research expertise to life sciences companies of all sizes and stages, including emerging companies, inventors, and Fortune 500. With headquarters in the Texas Medical Center (TMC), the largest medical center in the world, Proxima CRO brings its expertise to hundreds of medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic companies in 17 countries across five continents to further advance the $130 billion industry. Launched in November 2017, Proxima CRO is a registered Delaware C Corporation. For more on Proxima CRO and its growing team, visit ProximaCRO.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place to Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

