Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long names and long symbols for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp (239/22)

Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp have changed. The change was valid as of May 18, 2022. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. Please see the attached file for the new long names and long symbols. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1069350