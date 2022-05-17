SOC as a Service Market worth $10.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to research report "SOC as a Service Market by Component, Service Type (Vulnerability Assessment & Threat Detection, and Incident Response), Offering Type (Fully Managed & Co-managed), Application Area, Industry Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 6.1 billion in 2022 to USD 10.1 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5% from 2022 to 2027. Some of the factors that are driving the market growth includes cumbersome administration after threat detection, surge in trends such as BYOD, CYOD, and WFH and an exponential rise in security breaches and sophistication of cyberattacks. However, scarcity of skilled cybersecurity professionals among enterprises is expected to hinder the market growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "SOC as a Service Market"

462 - Tables

51 - Figures

339 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=31262563

By service type, Incident response segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on service types, the SOCaaS market is segmented into two categories such as vulnerability assessment & threat detection and incident response. These services assist organizations in protecting systems from exploitation and data losses. A major trend influencing the SOCaaS market is the complexity of the advanced technologies. The incident response service refers to a predefined and an organized set of procedures and approaches that need to be followed in the event of cyberattacks, which are also known as cyber incidents, security incidents, and Information Technology (IT) incidents. The service is a systematic process to manage and address complex cyberattacks post-detection, and help enterprises recover IT damages and data losses. It helps organizations handle and manage not only the aftermath of attacks but also define a clear set of protocols that need to be followed before and during security incidents.

By organization size, SMEs to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on organization size, the SOCaaS market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. This segmentation has been done based on the number of employees working in organizations. Small businesses are expected to witness faster growth in the adoption of SOCaaS. SMEs are defined as organizations with an employee strength ranging from 1 to 1,000. In the current scenario, SMEs face different IT challenges due to their small staff and tight financial budget. Managed services are becoming necessary for SMEs due to high-security risks as they do not follow any formal security policies. In the case of SMEs, cybersecurity comes into consideration after a cyberattack has happened. The increasing demand for security from SMEs for improving their productivity and pooling of knowledge base has triggered vendors to provide services at a lower cost. SOCaaS is the best fit for SMEs as cost-effectiveness is the biggest advantage. The adoption and acceptance of SOCaaS by SMEs will help expand their customer base and enhance business efficiency.

Request Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=31262563

By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In recent years, APAC has undergone tremendous economic growth, political transformations, and social changes. Due to the increasing sophistication levels of threats, countries such as China, India, and Japan have all updated or introduced new national cybersecurity policies. These countries have many established SMEs, which are growing at an exponential rate to cater to their large customer base. To increase production speed and business performance organizations are transforming their businesses to cloud. cloud-based applications is widely being adopted by verticals such as BFSI, government, and IT and telecom to reduce their overall cost, which is driving the demand for cloud-based security solutions. Increasing frequency of security breaches, the growing stringent government regulations, and the rising adoption of standard security or traditional security solutions

Key Players:

Major vendors in the SOC as a Service Market include AT&T (US), IBM (US), NTT (Japan), Verizon (US), Proficio (US), ConnectWise (US), Fortinet (US), Atos (France), TCS (India), Check Point (Israel), Cloudflare (US), Kaseya (US), Arctic Wolf (US), ESDS Software Solutions (India), Suma Soft (India), Clear Network (US), Stratosphere Network (US), Silversky (US), Expel (US), Binary Defense (US), eSentite (Canada), Cyrebro (Israel), Segra (US), SecureKloud (India), Nettitude Ltd (UK), Radar Cybersecurity (Austria), IARM Information Security (India), CyberSecOp (US), eSec Forte(India), Cysiv (US), Airbus Cybersecurity (France), Novacoast (US), Cyflare (US), Tracelay (India), Bitlyft (US), SafeAeon (US), SOCwise (Hungary), Eventus Tech Solutions (India).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Cloud Security Market by Security Type, Application (Visibility and Risk Assessment, User and Data Governance), Service Model, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT and ITeS, Retail) and Region (2022 - 2026)

Security Information and Event Management Market by Component, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Information, Finance and Insurance, Healthcare and Social Assistance, Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/soc-as-a-service-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/soc-as-a-service.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg