Sugarlands Distilling Company: Sugarlands Expands Offerings with PGA of America Co-Branded Moonshine, New Ready-to-Drink Canned Cocktail

Iced Tea Lemonade canned cocktail debuts at PGA Championship

GATLINBURG, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Sugarlands Distilling Co. today announced two new products to its lineup, both of which will be co-branded with the PGA of America, including a refreshed lemonade moonshine and an expansion to its ready-to-drink (RTD) canned moonshine cocktail offerings. The RTD will make its debut at the PGA Championship, May 19-22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, followed by a nationwide rollout.

Sugarlands PGA Championship Lemonade Moonshine checks in at 40 proof and features a lively citrus zest, specifically designed to enjoy during the summer months. The moonshine's label features the iconic Wanamaker Trophy, which has been awarded to the winner of the PGA Championship for over a century. Made from a blend of iced tea, lemonade and Sugarlands' award-winning, signature moonshine, Sugarlands' new Iced Tea Lemonade RTD boasts flavors of lemon, black sassafras and cane sugar. The Iced Tea Lemonade, which will also carry PGA branding, continues Sugarlands' growth in the canned moonshine cocktail RTD category.

"Over the years, Sugarlands has aligned themselves with legendary sports organizations, and we're delighted that they will be part of the spectator experience at the 2022 PGA Championship at historic Southern Hills," said PGA of America Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Price. "Golf is synonymous with fun, and Sugarlands will enable PGA Championship spectators to discover new and exciting offerings."

"Mixing iced tea and lemonade is a classic combination and adding Sugarlands moonshine is the perfect complement to this iconic beverage," said Ned Vickers, president and founder of Sugarlands Distilling Co. "These flavors have their roots on the golf course, so we're excited to introduce our Iced Tea Lemonade RTD at the PGA Championship."

Sugarlands introduced its first RTD, One-Two Punch, last fall. One-Two Punch is a limited-edition release that benefits Folds of Honor, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

This summer, Sugarlands will release Jammin' Peach RTD cans in collaboration with platinum-selling recording artist O.A.R. Jammin' Peach blends the sweet and velvety taste of ripe summer peaches with Sugarlands' signature moonshine. Sugarlands also produces RTDs in partnership with the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox and New Orleans Saints that are available regionally.

"We're constantly looking for ways to diversify our product offerings and reach new customers," said Patrick Sullivan, Sugarlands chief revenue officer. "Adding to our RTD portfolio with the PGA Championship Iced Tea Lemonade accomplishes both while also providing another premier, recognizable brand that our distribution partners can leverage at retail nationwide."

Since launching in 2014, Sugarlands Distilling Co. has rapidly expanded both its offerings and availability across the country. Now available in 42 states, Sugarlands offers an array of award-winning moonshine, rum, cream liqueurs and rye whiskey. In January, Sugarlands launched High Rock Vodka in collaboration with brand co-owners Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife, Amy Earnhardt. Sugarlands also enjoys strategic partnerships with Grammy-nominated country superstar Cole Swindell, baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, Major League Bow Hunting, New Orleans Saints, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and multiple Speedway Motorsports properties.

About Sugarlands Distilling Co.

Sugarlands Distilling Company is a craft distillery located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Producers of award-winning moonshine, rum, cream liqueurs and rye whiskey, Sugarland spirits are distributed in 40 states and made available for home delivery via Reserve Bar. Sugarlands hand-crafted cocktails can be sipped in restaurants, bars, and festivals across the country, as well as on the Back Porch located at the downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee distillery.

The Sugarlands distillery welcomes more than one million guests each year and is rated as TripAdvisor's number 1 thing to do in Gatlinburg as well as the world's top-rated distillery experience. A proud supporter of the community, Sugarlands Distilling Company has donated over $675,000 to nonprofits across the country through their giveback program, MoonShare.

For more information, please visit www.sugarlands.com and follow Sugarlands on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @SugarlandsShine.

Media Contacts:

Sammy Eanes

Sugarlands Distilling Co.

sammy@sugarlands.com

540-525-0864

SOURCE: Sugarlands Distilling Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701387/Sugarlands-Expands-Offerings-with-PGA-of-America-Co-Branded-Moonshine-New-Ready-to-Drink-Canned-Cocktail