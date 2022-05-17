SIG Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung

MEDIENMITTEILUNG NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL 17. Mai 2022

SIG Group AG ("SIG") SIG startet beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren zur Aufnahme von rund EUR 200 Millionen zur teilweisen Finanzierung der Akquisitionen von Scholle IPN und Evergreen Asia Wie bei der Kommunikation der Übernahme von Scholle IPN im Februar 2022 angekündigt, startet SIG heute ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren zur Aufnahme von rund EUR 200 Millionen durch die Platzierung neuer Aktien mit einem Nennwert von CHF 0.01 («neue Aktien») aus dem genehmigten Kapital. SIG beabsichtigt den Nettoerlös aus der Kapitalerhöhung für die teilweise Finanzierung der Akquisitionen von Scholle IPN und Evergreen Asia, die am 1. Februar 2022 bzw. am 5. Januar 2022 angekündigt wurden, zu verwenden. Der restliche Teil des Kaufpreises wird durch Barmittel und Fremdkapital finanziert. Weitere Informationen zu den beiden Akquisitionen sind hier und hier zu finden. Der Preis der neuen Aktien wird in einem beschleunigten Bookbuilding-Verfahren unter Ausschluss der Bezugsrechte für bestehende Aktionäre festgelegt. Die Publikation des Preises wird voraussichtlich vor der morgigen Marktöffnung kommuniziert. Die neuen Aktien werden im Rahmen einer Privatplatzierung ausschliesslich professionellen Investoren in der Schweiz und institutionellen Investoren ausserhalb der Schweiz und den USA (in Übereinstimmung mit Vorschrift S unter dem U.S. Securities Act von 1933) sowie an qualifizierte institutionelle Investoren in den USA (in Übereinstimmung mit Vorschrift 144A unter dem U.S. Securities Act) angeboten. Die neuen Aktien werden voraussichtlich am 19. Mai 2022 an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert und zum Handel zugelassen. Die neuen Aktien sind für das Geschäftsjahr 2022 vollständig dividendenberechtigt. SIG hat sich vorbehaltlich der üblichen Ausnahmen verpflichtet, für eine Periode von 90 Tagen keine weiteren Aktien auszugeben. Kontakt für Investoren: Ingrid McMahon +41 52 543 1224

Director Investor Relations

SIG Combibloc Group AG

Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Schweiz

ingrid.mcmahon@sig.biz Kontakt für Medien: Lemongrass Communications

Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238

andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency Über SIG

SIG ist ein führender System- und Lösungsanbieter für aseptische Kartonverpackungen. Wir arbeiten partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden zusammen, um Lebensmittel auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt zu bringen. Unsere einzigartige Technologie und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden. Nachhaltigkeit ist integraler Bestandteil unseres Geschäfts, und wir verfolgen den "Way Beyond Good", um ein netto-positives Lebensmittelverpackungssystem zu schaffen. SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 5'900 Mitarbeiter ermöglichen es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden in mehr als 70 Ländern einzugehen. 2021 produzierte SIG 42 Milliarden Packungen und erzielte einen Umsatz von mehr als EUR 2,0 Milliarden. SIG hat ein AA ESG-Rating von MSCI, eine Bewertung von 13,4 (geringes Risiko) von Sustainalytics und ein Platin-CSR-Rating von EcoVadis. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.sig.biz.

Disclaimer

The contents of this announcement have been prepared by and are the sole responsibility of SIG Group AG (the "Company"). The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. This information does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities to any person in Switzerland, the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. It is not being issued in countries where the public dissemination of the information contained herein may be restricted or prohibited by law. In particular, this information is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States and should not be distributed to publications with a general circulation in the United States. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Securities of the Company are not being publicly offered. In particular, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the offering or securities in the United States and does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States, except in an "offshore transaction" in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act, or for the account or benefit of any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. This announcement qualifies as advertisement and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of the Company and it does not constitute a prospectus or similar document or notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. and 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act. The securities are offered and admitted to trading and listed without the publication of a prospectus in reliance on the exemptions provided for by the Swiss Financial Services Act. In each member state of the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom (each, a "relevant state"), this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of, in the case of the European Economic Area, the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129), or, in the case of the United Kingdom, of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("qualified investors"). This announcement is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged only with relevant persons. Any person, who is not a relevant person, must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. This document is not intended to constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase or invest in any securities of the Company. The securities may not be publicly offered, directly or indirectly, in Switzerland within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (FINSA) and may only be offered within Switzerland to professional clients in the sense of article 4 para 3 FINSA. The offering of securities in Switzerland is exempt from the requirement to prepare and publish a prospectus under the FINSA. Neither this document nor any other offering or marketing material relating to the securities constitutes a prospectus pursuant to the FINSA or any applicable laws or regulations, and no offering or marketing material relating to the securities may be publicly distributed or otherwise made publicly available in Switzerland. This announcement may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the group's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Each of the Company, the banking syndicate and their respective affiliates expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward looking statement contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. The banking syndicate are acting exclusively for Company and no-one else in connection with the offering. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the offering and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the offering, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein. In connection with the offering, the banking syndicate and any of their affiliates may take up a portion of the securities in the offering as a principal position and in that capacity may retain, purchase, sell, offer to sell for their own accounts such securities and other securities of the issuer or related investments in connection with the offering or otherwise. Accordingly, references to the securities being issued, offered, subscribed, acquired, placed or otherwise dealt in should be read as including any issue or offer to, or subscription, acquisition, placing or dealing by the banking syndicate and any of their affiliates acting in such capacity. In addition, the banking syndicate, and any of their affiliates may enter into financing arrangements (including swaps, warrants or contracts for differences) with investors in connection with which the banking syndicate and any of their affiliates may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of securities. The banking syndicate do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do so. None of the banking syndicate or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to the Company, its subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

