Encord recognized for achievements in Computer Vision

CB Insights today named Encord, the platform for data-centric computer vision, on its annual AI 100 ranking, a list showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

"This is the sixth year that CB Insights has recognized the most promising private artificial intelligence companies with the AI 100. This year's cohort spans 13 industries working on everything from recycling plastic waste to improving hearing aids," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Last year's AI 100 companies had a remarkable run, raising more than $6 billion, including 20 mega-rounds worth more than $100 million each. We're excited to watch the companies on this year's list continue to grow and create products and services that meaningfully impact the world around them."

"We're honoured to not only be recognized as an innovative AI Startup but also as the only company within the computer vision bracket. The whole team has worked tirelessly from its humble beginnings to get to where we are today and for this effort to be recognized is great kudos to everyone," said Ulrik Stig-Hansen, Co-Founder CEO at Encord. "However, this is just the beginning and we have exciting developments on the horizon watch this space."

Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team picked 100 private market vendors from a pool of over 7,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. CB Insights chose winners based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed thousands of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

Backed by CRV, Y Combinator, WndrCo, Crange Venture Partners, Harpoon Ventures, and Harvard Management Corporation, Encord has partnered with the likes of world-leading healthcare institutions including King's College London where its tool increased the efficiency of annotating pre-cancerous polyp videos by an average of 6.4x and automated 97% of labels, making the most expensive clinician 16x more efficient at labelling medical images. Encord has also worked with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Stanford Medical Centre where use of the platform reduced experiment duration by 80%.

Quick facts on the 2022 AI 100:

Equity funding and deals : Since 2017, the 2022 AI 100 cohort has raised $12 billion+ from 650 investors, across 300+ equity deals.

: Since 2017, the 2022 AI 100 cohort has raised $12 billion+ from 650 investors, across 300+ equity deals. Unicorns : There are 16 companies with $1 billion+ valuations on the list.

: There are 16 companies with $1 billion+ valuations on the list. Geographic distributions: Seventy-three of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. Eight of the winners are based in the UK, followed by five in Canada. Other countries represented in this year's list include India, Sweden, China, and Germany.

