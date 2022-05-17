6K Additive Receives Sustainability Award from Additive Manufacturing Trade Green Association (AMGTA)

AMGTA presented the Environmental Sustainability Research Award to 6K Additive based on Foresight Management's Life Cycle Assessment analysis of the UniMelt powder manufacturing process

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K Additive, a division of 6K, the leader in the production of sustainable advanced materials for additive manufacturing and energy storage, was announced the winner of the AMGTA Environmental Sustainability Research Award at the annual AMGTA members event last night. The award recognizes members who have published directly commissioned research focused on environmental sustainability in additive manufacturing. At this event AMGTA presented awards in three key areas: sustainability research, reporting, and management, all of which are the focus of the AMGTA organization.

Frank Roberts, 6K Additive president, said "Sustainability is at the core of who we are as an organization at 6K Additive. The results of the recent independent life cycle assessment revealed our UniMelt process for nickel production reduces carbon by 92% while using 91% less energy to do so. In publishing results such as this we are showing the additive manufacturing industry, in a very transparent way, that there is a more environmentally friendly way to manufacture AM powder while enabling our customers to lower their carbon footprint."

AMGTA is a non-commercial, unaffiliated organization formed to promote the environmental benefits of additive manufacturing. The AMGTA seeks to educate the public and industry about these positive environmental benefits, promote the adoption of AM as an alternative to traditional manufacturing, develop best practices for additive manufacturing, and help the organization's members grow their businesses and acquire new customers.

6K Additive's mission is to provide a solution for global decarbonization in the production of performance additive manufacturing powders, critical to production in markets such as aerospace, medical and industrial applications. 6K Additive is the world's first producer of AM powder made from sustainable sources and offers a full suite of premium powder including nickel, titanium, copper and refractory metals such as tungsten and rhenium. The proprietary UniMelt system is the world's only microwave production-scale plasma system, with a highly uniform and precise plasma zone with zero contamination and high throughput production capabilities. Companies interested in working with 6K Additive regarding their specific powder requirements are urged to visit 6K Additive's website 6KAdditive.com

6K press releases are available here: https://www.6kinc.com/about/news/

About 6K

With sustainability at its core, 6K was founded in North Andover, Massachusetts, has developed UniMelt, a proprietary advanced microwave plasma production system, to transform engineered materials into revolutionary products that advance industries across additive manufacturing, renewable energy, aerospace, consumer electronics, and more. 6K represents 6000 degrees, both the temperature of the operation of UniMelt, the world's only microwave production scale plasma system, and the temperature of the sun's surface.

The 6K Energy division is focused on the production of low-cost, sustainable, and domestically produced battery material accelerating the pace of battery production and adoption of electric vehicles. The 6K Additive division specializes in sustainably sourced, AM metal powders production and reclamation, using a proprietary milling and cleaning process that ensures contamination-free, high-quality powders. For more information, visit www.6Kinc.com and follow @6KInc on Twitter.

To learn more about 6K, please visit www.6Kinc.com