Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Cybeats zieht ersten dicken Fisch an Land!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.05.2022 | 18:03
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - AGM Statement

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - AGM Statement

PR Newswire

London, May 17

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC - Results of the Annual General Meeting

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 17 May 2022, all resolutions were duly passed by way of poll. The resolutions passed under special business were as follows:

- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares for cash;

- to issue such shares without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro-rata to their existing holdings;

- to renew the Company's authority to purchase up to 19,468,546 of its own ordinary shares for immediate cancellation or for retention as Treasury shares at the determination of the Board. This represents approximately 14.99% of the number of ordinary shares in issue on 25 March 2022;

Proxy results will shortly be available online at http://fidelity.co.uk/japan

Contact for queries:

Natalia de Sousa, Company Secretary

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 837 846

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.