The US National Renewable Energy Laboratory has shared its findings on the use of perovskite materials to produce renewable hydrogen, while a number of entities have announced new projects in Europe, North America, and China.Emirates Team New Zealand has commissioned and tested "Chase Zero," a hydrogen-powered foiling chase boat, on Auckland's Hauraki Gulf. The top speed of Chase Zero to date was clocked at 50.3 knots (93.16km/hour) on its ninth day of testing. Toyota provided the pre-production hydrogen fuel cells units for Chase Zero. The US Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National ...

