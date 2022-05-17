Northern Lights Resources Corp.: Northern Lights Announces Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR), (OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with the consolidation of its common shares on a ten (10) for one (1) basis (the "Consolidation"). The Company's common shares will commence trading on a post-consolidated basis effective at market opening on May 24, 2022 (the "Effective Date").

Immediately prior to completion of the Consolidation, the Company has 143,571,385 common shares issued and outstanding. After giving effect to the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 14,357,139 common shares issued and outstanding, subject to the rounding of fractional common shares. The company has been issued with a new Cusip Number (66538D301), there will be no escrow of shares, and the trading symbol will remain unchanged.

No fractional common shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. All fractional common shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded to the nearest whole number of common shares. The Company's outstanding incentive stock options and warrants will be adjusted on the same basis (10:1) to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with their respective terms, with proportionate adjustments being made to exercise prices. New warrant certificates reflecting the Consolidation are not required and will not be issued.

Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., providing instructions on how to exchange their share certificates representing pre-Consolidation common shares for new share certificates or Direct Registration Advice (DRS) representing post-Consolidation common shares to which they are entitled as a result of the Consolidation. No action is required by non-registered shareholders (shareholders who hold their common shares through an intermediary) to affect the Consolidation.

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights is earning 100% in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

