Regulatory News:

On 13 May 2022, the Chair and Chief Executive Officer, acting on behalf of the Board of Directors, and under the conditions set forth at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting that took place on 18 May 2021, decided to decrease the share capital of Carmila SA (Paris:CARM) by way of cancellation of 2,039,146 treasury shares representing approximately 1.40% of the share capital.

These shares were repurchased from 21 February 2022 to 28 April 2022 under two share buyback programs for EUR 20 million and EUR 10 million, authorised by the Board of Directors on 16 February and 24 March 2022.

After this cancellation of shares, the share capital of Carmila SA will be Euros 863,154,132, divided in 143,859,022 shares and the number of treasury shares will hence be 146,809 shares1, representing approximately 0.10% of the share capital.

INVESTOR AGENDA

23 May 2022: Ex-dividend date

From 25 May 2022: Dividend payment date

27 July 2022 (after trading): H1 2022 Results

ABOUT CARMILA

The third-largest listed owner of commercial property in continental Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2021, its portfolio was valued at €6.21 billion, comprising 214 shopping centres, all leaders in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

This press release is available in the "Financial Press Releases" section of Carmila's Finance webpage:

https://www.carmila.com/en/finance/financial-press-releases

1 Including the shares held under the liquidity contract as of 30 April 2022

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517006074/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONTACT

Jonathan Kirk Head of Investor Relations

jonathan_kirk@carmila.com

+33 6 31 71 83 98

PRESS CONTACT

Kenza Kanache Marie-Antoinette agency

kenza@marie-antoinette.fr

+33 6 35 47 82 08