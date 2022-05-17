Third Point Investors Ltd - Notice of Annual General Meeting

Third Point Investors Limited

(a closed-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

(The "Company")

17 May 2022

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 8 June 2022 at 10:00am.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 is today being posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report and Accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and will also be uploaded to the Company's website at: https://thirdpointlimited.com/



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001



