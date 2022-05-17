Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Cybeats zieht ersten dicken Fisch an Land!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PXZB ISIN: US7431391074 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
17.05.22
19:45 Uhr
22,715 US-Dollar
+0,955
+4,39 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
17.05.2022 | 19:08
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Professional Holding Corp.: Professional Bank Virtual 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Professional Holding Corp. (NYSE:PFHD) will be holding the annual meeting of shareholders virtually on May 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. The 2022 Annual Meeting will be presented from Professional Bank's headquarters in Coral Gables, Florida in a virtual-only format, and can be accessed on the company's website at www.proholdco.com.

As described in the Company's proxy materials, you are eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting if you were a shareholder as of the close of business on March 21, 2022, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, we encourage you to cast your vote on the proposals to be considered at our annual meeting. To be counted, your Proxy Card must be completed and returned to us no later than 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. This will ensure that your preferences will be expressed on the matters that will be considered at the annual meeting. To vote at the virtual meeting, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice you previously received.

The virtual meeting website will contain instructions for accessing technical support to assist you in the event you have difficulties accessing the virtual meeting. The technical support number will be posted on the virtual meeting platform log-in page 15 minutes before the meeting begins.

Details on how to participate in the virtual meeting are part of our Proxy dated April 26, 2022. If you need additional information regarding participation, you can find it on our website at https://proholdco.com/shareholdermeeting. If you have any problem with the link provided, you can call in directly at (844) 322-6864, Conference ID: 8558917.

About Professional Bank and Professional Holding Corp.:

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a Florida state-chartered bank established in 2008 and based in Coral Gables, Florida. Professional Bank focuses on providing creative, relationship-driven commercial banking products and services designed to meet the needs of small-to-medium-size businesses, the owners and operators of these businesses, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Professional Bank currently operates its Florida network through nine branch locations and two Loan Production Offices in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, Palm Beach, Duval (Jacksonville), Hillsborough and Pinellas (Tampa Bay) counties. It also has a Digital Innovation Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a Loan Production Office in New England. For more information, visit www.myprobank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Investor Relations:
Mike Sontag
General Counsel
(561)-868-9040
ir@proholdco.com

SOURCE: Professional Holding Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701747/Professional-Bank-Virtual-2022-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders

PROFESSIONAL HOLDING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.