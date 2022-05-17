Professional Holding Corp.: Professional Bank Virtual 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Professional Holding Corp. (NYSE:PFHD) will be holding the annual meeting of shareholders virtually on May 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. The 2022 Annual Meeting will be presented from Professional Bank's headquarters in Coral Gables, Florida in a virtual-only format, and can be accessed on the company's website at www.proholdco.com.

As described in the Company's proxy materials, you are eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting if you were a shareholder as of the close of business on March 21, 2022, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, we encourage you to cast your vote on the proposals to be considered at our annual meeting. To be counted, your Proxy Card must be completed and returned to us no later than 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. This will ensure that your preferences will be expressed on the matters that will be considered at the annual meeting. To vote at the virtual meeting, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice you previously received.

The virtual meeting website will contain instructions for accessing technical support to assist you in the event you have difficulties accessing the virtual meeting. The technical support number will be posted on the virtual meeting platform log-in page 15 minutes before the meeting begins.

Details on how to participate in the virtual meeting are part of our Proxy dated April 26, 2022. If you need additional information regarding participation, you can find it on our website at https://proholdco.com/shareholdermeeting. If you have any problem with the link provided, you can call in directly at (844) 322-6864, Conference ID: 8558917.

About Professional Bank and Professional Holding Corp.:

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a Florida state-chartered bank established in 2008 and based in Coral Gables, Florida. Professional Bank focuses on providing creative, relationship-driven commercial banking products and services designed to meet the needs of small-to-medium-size businesses, the owners and operators of these businesses, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Professional Bank currently operates its Florida network through nine branch locations and two Loan Production Offices in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, Palm Beach, Duval (Jacksonville), Hillsborough and Pinellas (Tampa Bay) counties. It also has a Digital Innovation Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a Loan Production Office in New England. For more information, visit www.myprobank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Investor Relations:

Mike Sontag

General Counsel

(561)-868-9040

ir@proholdco.com

