A total number of 2,778,549,221 voting rights are attached to the 2,609,773,274 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

19,385,509 voting rights attached to the 19,385,509 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.