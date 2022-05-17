Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2022) - CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services (CTI), a global research service provider, will relocate and expand its European laboratory. The new facility, located in Bizkaia Technology Park in Bilbao, Spain, will increase the laboratory footprint by more than 500%. The expanded footprint will allow an expansion into large molecule and complex testing as well as increase capabilities for safety testing, kit building, and other bioanalytical services with an emphasis on rare disease and regenerative medicine.





Representatives from CTI, the SPRI - Basque Trade Commission, and the Bizkaia Council at the signing of the lease for the new location.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8266/124241_20220421_01.jpg

The expansion of the lab in Spain is the most recent development in CTI's commitment to supporting its sponsors with a full suite of drug development services, moving medicine forward from concept to commercialization. This builds upon CTI's acquisition of Dynakin last summer, incorporating the team's bioanalytical capabilities and drug modeling expertise into CTI's global service offerings.

"The state-of-the-art lab will have new platforms and technology to serve our sponsors who work in advanced therapies and regenerative medicines," explained Tim Schroeder, CEO and Chairman of CTI. "This new facility will be able to support cutting-edge developments from our partners in Europe, complementing the full suite of laboratory services offered by our North American lab. We are looking forward to the future life-changing and life-saving therapies that will be developed in partnership with our team in Bilbao."

Discussions for the new facility have included representatives from the SPRI - Basque Trade Commission as well as the Bizkaia Council, both of which supported the project with government incentives.

"We are absolutely delighted welcoming U.S. company CTI into the Basque Country," commented Jorge Fernandez, Head of Invest In The Basque Country at SPRI. "The brand new CTI facilities in Bizkaia Technology Park represents another important milestone in the growth of the Basque bio-health sector, which now has more than 90 companies and almost 7,000 employees."

CTI, now in its third decade, is one of the 20 largest CROs in the world, with associates in more than 60 countries working across six continents. The company was named the #1 CRO in the world for operational excellence at the 2021 CRO Leadership Awards, outperforming nearly 30 other recognized CROs from around the world. Having recently announced a joint venture forming a company focusing on cell & gene manufacturing services, CTI is the only global research service provider with a history of success in regenerative medicine spanning decades and the ability to support cell and gene therapy programs throughout the entire clinical development lifecycle. The company's regenerative medicine experience includes supporting the first regulatory approval for gene therapy in Saudi Arabia, and work with more than 1,000 sites with operations to support cell and gene therapy programs in any location across the globe.

About CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services is a global, privately held, research service organization, delivering a complete spectrum of clinical trial and consulting services throughout the lifecycle of development, from concept to commercialization. CTI's focused therapeutic approach provides pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device firms with clinical and disease area expertise in rare diseases, regenerative medicine/gene therapy, immunology, transplantation, nephrology, hematology/oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, hepatology, cardiopulmonary, and pediatric populations. CTI also offers a fully integrated multi-specialty clinical research site, complete global laboratory services, and contract development and manufacturing services. Now in its third decade, CTI is one of the 20 largest contract research organizations in the world, with associates in more than 60 countries across six continents. CTI is headquartered in the Greater Cincinnati area, with operations across North America, Europe, Latin America, MEA and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.ctifacts.com

Contact:

Caitrin Cardosi

CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting

ccardosi@ctifacts.com





To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124241