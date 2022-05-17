EVS Broadcast Equipment: EVS COMMUNICATES THE RESULTS OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Publication on May17, 2022, after market closure

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVSCOMMUNICATES THERESULTSOFTHEORDINARYGENERAL MEETING

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, leading provider of live video production systems, held its Ordinary General Meeting on May 17, 2022.

In total 73 shareholders representing 2,799,870 shares, or 19.5% of the company shares, attended by proxy the Ordinary General Meeting held physically at the company's registered office but for which the company had recommended its shareholders to attend by videoconference given the still sensitive health situation.

All the resolutions have been approved, i.e.:

- The remuneration report, the updated remuneration policy, the discharge of the Directors and the Auditor;

- The 2021 annual accounts and the allocation of profits, including a total gross dividend of EUR 1.50 for fiscal year 2021 (such dividend is made up, on the one hand, of the interim dividend of EUR 0.50 gross per existing share, paid in November 2021 and, on the other hand, of a balance of EUR 1.00 gross per share payable upon detachment of the coupon 32);

- The appointment of Frédéric Vincent and Marco Miserez as Directors (for a 4 years mandate);

- The variable remunerations of the CFO, CTO and EVP Operations and Projects;

- The renewal of the mandate of the Auditor;

- The increase of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.

Due to the lack of attendance quorum, the Extraordinary General Meeting convened on the same day has been postponed to June 7, 2022, at 12:00 pm.

All documents relating to the Ordinary General Meeting of May 17, 2022, including a summary of the votes, can be found on our company website w w w.e vs . c o m .

Veerle De Wit, CFO*

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 04. E-Mail:corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.evs.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cn.bayers%40evs.com%7C75274c6014be4cad8fc508da1c901f90%7Ce61db0b4dfbe49feacd3c1668c3573cb%7C0%7C0%7C637853702575229473%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=lcyVDDMPDj62mjtdHrTPFEKdL4h8ggb8SwDgC%2BBNG3M%3D&reserved=0)

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its affiliates. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs 'f EVS's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to changes in technology and market requirements, the company's concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company's products and those of its affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition which could cause the actual results or performance of the company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. EVS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



About EVS



EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time.

The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.

For more information, please visit www.evs.com (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.evs.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cn.bayers%40evs.com%7C75274c6014be4cad8fc508da1c901f90%7Ce61db0b4dfbe49feacd3c1668c3573cb%7C0%7C0%7C637853702575229473%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=lcyVDDMPDj62mjtdHrTPFEKdL4h8ggb8SwDgC%2BBNG3M%3D&reserved=0).

