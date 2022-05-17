Erytech Pharma S.A.: ERYTECH to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

ERYTECHtoPresent at the

Cambridge, MA (U.S.) and Lyon (France), May 17, 2022 - ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Gil Beyen, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. The conference will be held in a hybrid format from May 23-26, 2022, in Miami, USA.

The corporate presentation will be held in person on Wednesday, May 25 at 10:30am ET and will be available on-line on the conference website afterwards.

Mr. Beyen will be available for one-to-one meetings with investors on May 24, 25 and 26. If you would like to arrange a one-on-one meeting or register, please contact your conference representative.

For more information on the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Global Investment Conference, please visit the H.C. Wainwright Conference website https://hcwevents.com/globalconference/.

About ERYTECH and eryaspase (GRASPA)www.erytech.com

ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECH's primary focus is on the development of product candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival.

The Company's lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cells' altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. The proof of concept of eryaspase as a cancer metabolism agent was established in different trials in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and pancreatic cancer. An investigator sponsored Phase 2 trial (IST) evaluating the use of eryaspase in ALL patients who developed hypersensitivity reactions to pegylated asparaginase recently reported positive results, based on which the Company intends to request approval in the United States and potentially other territories. The Company is also pursuing a Phase 1 investigator-sponsored clinical trial in first-line pancreatic cancer.

Eryaspase received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer and treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients who have developed hypersensitivity reactions to E. coli-derived pegylated asparaginase. The FDA and the European Medicines Agency have granted eryaspase orphan drug status for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and ALL. Eryaspase is not an approved medicine.

ERYTECH produces its product candidates for treatment of patients in Europe at its GMP-approved manufacturing site in Lyon, France, and expects to be able to produce for patients in the United States through a long-term supply agreement with Catalent, operating from ERYTECH's former GMP facility in Princeton, New Jersey, USA.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

