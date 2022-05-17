Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com Engages Bowen, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) (NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, announced through an 8-K on May 16, 2022 that it has engaged Bowen, Inc. ("Bowen"), a growth technology focused investment bank, as a financial advisor.

Bowen is a growth tech investment bank with an entrepreneurial edge. The firm partners with growth tech companies to drive value creation within the innovation economy. Bowen provides M&A advisory, private capital and principal investment services.

In their role as a financial advisor, Bowen will aim to provide strategic advisory and investment banking services supporting the company's ongoing growth initiatives and to evaluate a sale of all or a portion of the Company's business through a merger or spin-off transaction.

Recruiter.com does not intend to disclose developments with respect to its evaluation of strategic options unless and until the evaluation of all proposals and alternatives has been completed and the company has entered into a definitive transaction. There can be no assurances that the company will enter into any strategic transaction, or as to the timing or terms of any such transaction.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

