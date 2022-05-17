Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Cybeats zieht ersten dicken Fisch an Land!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DPAC ISIN: CA16938U1066 Ticker-Symbol:  
Frankfurt
18.08.21
08:10 Uhr
0,018 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA EDUCATION RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA EDUCATION RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA EDUCATION RESOURCES
CHINA EDUCATION RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA EDUCATION RESOURCES INC0,0180,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.