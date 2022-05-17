Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2022) - China Education Resources Inc. (TSXV: CHN) (OTC Pink: CHNUF) ("CER") today provides shareholders and investors with an update:

Further to the CER's press release dated May 3, 2022, CER still remains in the default status of filing the 2021 annual audited consolidated financial statements ("financials") and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"). The lockdowns in many cities in China, including Beijing and Shanghai, following outbreaks of COVID-19 within these cities, as well as the China Covid-19 restrictions, have resulted in the need for additional time to audit and finalize the 2021 financials and MD&A. CER intends to do the filings and any other periodic disclosure required under applicable securities laws as soon as practicable.

