Regulatory News:

Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU):

The Combined General Shareholders' meeting was held on 17 May 2022 under the chairmanship of Mr. John Anis.

Resolutions

The General Shareholders' meeting approved all the resolutions put to the vote. The Shareholders' Meeting approved notably the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2021 fiscal year.

In particular, the General Shareholders' Meeting approved the payment of a dividend of €0.14 (fourteen euro cents) per share. The dividend will be paid out on 5 July 2022; the ex-dividend date is 1st July 2022 and the record date is 4 July 2022.

Composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees

The General Shareholders' meeting renewed Mr. John Anis and Mr. Harry Zen as directors; and approved the appointment of Mr. Marc Blaizot as independent director.

Thus, the Board of Directors includes 8 members, of whom 3 independent members*.

Among these 8 directors, 4 are women representing 50% of the members of the Board.

* Ms. Nathalie Delapalme remains a director; however, she will lose her independent director status as of May 20, 2022.

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business activities and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Tradable CAC Small CAC Mid Small Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070/Bloomberg MAU.FP/Reuters MAUP.PA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517006231/en/

Contacts:

Maurel Prom

Press, shareholder and investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir@maureletprom.fr

NewCap

Financial communications and investor relations/Media relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53/+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

maureletprom@newcap.eu