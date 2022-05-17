Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that Company leaders plan to participate at the following investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan's 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday May 24, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 9:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time.

Bernstein's Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday June 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 10:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time.

The presentations will be webcast and a replay will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517006240/en/

Contacts:

Editorial Contacts:

Nate Melihercik, Head of Global Investor Relations lir@logitech.com

Nicole Kenyon, Head of Global Corporate Employee Communications USA +1 (510) 988-8553

Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications Europe +41 (0) 79-292-3499