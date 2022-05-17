Anzeige
WKN: A2AD9U ISIN: CA08825T1021 Ticker-Symbol: S9XC 
Frankfurt
17.05.22
21:43 Uhr
0,160 Euro
+0,008
+5,26 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEWHERE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEWHERE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
17.05.2022 | 23:08
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Owen Moore: OWEN MOORE Announces the Acquisition of Common Shares of BEWHERE HOLDINGS INC.

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Owen Moore, announces that he had acquired 10,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of BeWhere Holdings Inc. ("BeWhere") at a price of $0.245 per Common Share for the aggregate consideration of $2,450, which resulted in him owning 8,840,843 Common Shares representing 10.01% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of BeWhere.

Prior to the acquisition, Owen Moore owned 8,830,843 Common Shares of BeWhere, which represented 9.99% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of BeWhere.

Owen Moore now holds a total of 8,922,843 Common Shares of BeWhere, which represents 10.10% of BeWhere's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Common Shares were acquired by Owen Moore for investment purposes. Owen Moore may, in the future, acquire ownership and control over additional securities of BeWhere for investment purposes.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE REPORT REQUIRED BY SECURITIES REGULATIONS, PLEASE CONTACT:

Owen Moore
Telephone: 844-229-4373 x 102
E-mail: omoore@bewhere.com

SOURCE: Owen Moore



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701796/OWEN-MOORE-Announces-the-Acquisition-of-Common-Shares-of-BEWHERE-HOLDINGS-INC

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
