Wuhan General Group, Inc.: Wuhan General Group China Announces Corporate Update

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("WGG' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the following update:

M2Bio Sciences is pleased to announce that an approach has been received from an unrelated arms length third party to acquire all the operating subsidiaries of Wuhan General Group (China) for cash.

The operations of Wuhan's subsidiaries are all in startup mode and loss-making and in need of further financing to continue operations.

If the offer is accepted by Wuhan, the cash will firstly be used to settle the creditors. The majority of credit balances emanate from ongoing legal action against the company, as reported in the formal disclosure statement on OTCIQ.com.

Wuhan expects to make a further press release in the very near future.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso, and Liviana brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

