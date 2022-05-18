Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Power Announces Details of Annual General Meeting

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), announced today that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will take place as scheduled on May 25, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. (Toronto time) as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated April 27, 2022, which has been mailed to shareholders. As noted in the meeting materials, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spark Power's AGM will be held virtually; in person attendance will not be permitted.

Spark Power encourages shareholders to submit your proxy to vote your shares in advance of the meeting as outlined in the Management Information Circular. The deadline for receiving proxies in relation to this year's AGM is 1:30 p.m. (Toronto time) on May 20, 2022. Voting results for the resolutions to be considered by shareholders will be announced via news release following the AGM.

Following the formal part of the AGM, our executive management team will host a presentation, after which, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer session with executive management.

The meeting materials and other information concerning Spark Power are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis And Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com.

VIRTUAL AGM ACCESS DETAILS:

Date: May 25, 2022

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Conference ID: 1261

Password: spark2022 (case sensitive)

Webcast: https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1261

We recommend that participants connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event to register with the operator and download or install any necessary software. A copy of the presentation and a replay of the call will be available after completion at https://sparkpowercorp.com/about-us/investor-relations/.

About Spark Power

Spark Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical contracting, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

Investor and Regulatory Inquiries:

Richard Perri

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

investors@sparkpowercorp.com

+1 (905)-829-3336

Media Inquiries:

April Currey, Vice President, Sales & Marketing

media@sparkpowercorp.com

+1 (905)-829-3336

