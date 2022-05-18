Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2022) - Leeward Capital Corp. (formerly LWC.V) ("LWC" or the "Company") announced today that the cease trade order issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on April 18, 2013 has been revoked.

The 2013 cease trade order was issued as a result of its failure to file annual audited financial statements, annual management discussion and analysis and certification of its annual filings for the year ended December 15, 2012 with relevant securities regulatory authorities within the time frame prescribed by National Instrument 51-102.

The required continuous disclosure documents of the Company have now been filed and are available for review by interested parties on the SEDAR filing system.

About Leeward Capital Corp.

Leeward Capital's company focus is on the development of gold and molybdenum projects in Canada. Properties include one in Nunavut, the Pistol Lake Gold project and one in central British Columbia -the Nithi Mountain Molybdenum deposit.

Leeward's Pistol Lake gold property has a database of dependable historical mapping, trenching and drilling, completed primarily by Chevron before Pistol Lake was acquired by Leeward. An NI-43-101 compliant Technical Report for Pistol Lake was completed by Leeward in 2020 and is available in the reports section on Leeward's website and on SEDAR. Exploration is planned to build upon the current database in order to complete a scoping study for the Pistol Lake gold project.

The Nithi Mountain Molybdenum deposit is an intermediate staged project with combined inferred and indicated reserves of 387,192,000 tonnes of molybdenum ore. The details of these tonnages and zones and recommendations for further drilling are described in the 2011 Tetra Tech Wardrop technical report available on Leeward's website. Leeward is confident that both grade and tonnage will be further advanced based on the technical review and recommendations. Nithi is located adjacent to past producer Endako Mines in an area with excellent infrastructure.

