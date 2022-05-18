AGC Biologics Invests in New Viral Vector Suspension Capabilities at U.S. Cell & Gene Hub

New technology and capacity help CDMO's advanced-therapies campus meet growing market demand

SEATTLE, May 17, 2022, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizationin Longmont, Col., USA. These new capabilities, which begin coming online in the third quarter of 2022, complement the campus' adherent viral vector and cell therapy offerings - enabling AGC Biologics to provide an in-depth variety of end-to-end cell and gene therapy services at this site.

North America has historically been home to more advanced therapy and regenerative medicine developers than any other region worldwide. Further, the 2021 Q3 Cell & Gene Therapies Market Outlook report from industry standard research (ISR) revealed viral vectors are the most common thing a drug developer needs from a CDMO. This expansion more than doubles the site's viral vector capacity, and helps AGC Biologics meet these market demands.

"This investment helps AGC Biologics address the needs of gene therapy developers at our new central location in North America," said Patricio Massera, CEO of AGC Biologics. "When you combine these new capabilities and the technical expertise at our Longmont campus, with our Milan facility's lentiviral vector platform and its extensive gene therapy CDMO experience, we can now support virtually any viral vector program being developed anywhere in the world."

The viral vector suspension expansion is a part of a more than $30 million investment by AGC Biologics in its new Longmont campus. The new suspension capabilities include a full complement of bioreactor sizes for product development (AMBR, 10L and 50L), and a complete range of commercial manufacturing capacities (50L, 200L, 500L and 2000L), enabling the site to provide support for the entire lifecycle of a product.

"The suspension expansion helps us offer the most impactful, efficient and scalable technologies for bringing viral vector-based gene therapy products to market," said Tony Fraij, General Manager, AGC Biologics Longmont. "This latest investment helps us round out the services we offer at this campus. Now, with a full suite of capabilities and the extensive expertise of our scientists, we can support virtually any type of viral vector or cell therapy development and manufacturing project."

AGC Biologics acquired the Longmont campusin August of 2021 and quickly appointed Fraij, a 20-year veteran with experience leading operations at several global life science organizations. The company previously acquired a cell and gene therapy site in Milan, Italy from MolMed S.p.A. in 2020. The AGC Biologics Milan team's technical expertise will play an important informative role in launching the new viral vector capabilities in Longmont. In just a few short years the company built a strong global cell and gene therapy network of services, capabilities and scientists. AGC Biologics is one of only a few CDMOs with end-to-end cell advanced therapies on two continents.

