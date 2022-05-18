- (PLX AI) - Elia keeps Adjusted Return on Equity outlook between 6.25% - 7.25% for 2022.
- • Says in Belgium we are confident of achieving a return on equity (ROE) of between 5% and 6% while investing roughly €425 million
- • Says in Germany we are confident in our ability to deliver a return on equity (ROE) of between 8% and 10%. 50Hertz Transmission is expected to invest roughly €850 million
- • Says non-regulated segment and Nemo Link, which comprises the return of Nemo Link, the return of the non-regulated activities (mainly re.alto and EGI) and the operating costs inherent in the management of a holding company, is expected to contribute to the Group's result in the range of €10 million to €15 million
- • The final performance of this segment will depend largely on the contribution of Nemo Link, which remains subject to volatility in the market spread of the electricity commodity price as well as the availability of the interconnector, company says
