Soft, moldable formulation that is ready to use with no need for thawing or mixing

Becomes third commercial MagnetOs product Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, May 18, 2022 - Kuros Biosciences ("Kuros" or the "Company"), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, announced today the commercial launch of MagnetOs Easypack Putty in the U.S., at the 22nd Annual Meeting of the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS), held in the Bahamas, June 1-4 2022. MagnetOs Easypack Putty is a soft and moldable formulation that is provided in an open-ended dispenser and is ready to use with no requirement for thawing or mixing with blood or bone marrow aspirate. The moldable and cohesive properties of MagnetOs Easypack Putty make it ideal for packing into voids of the posterolateral spine during spinal fusion surgery. It becomes the third commercial MagnetOs product, alongside MagnetOs Granules and MagnetOs Putty. Human-derived products, such as cell-based allografts, and recombinant protein products, such as bone morphogenetic proteins, need to be stored in freezers and then carefully thawed under a strict protocol prior to or during surgery. In contrast, MagnetOs Easypack Putty can be stored on the shelf of the operating room at room temperature and used immediately from the packaging, saving important time during surgical procedures. Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: "We are pleased to launch this new formulation of our MagnetOs bone graft, which strengthens our market position by offering surgeons a broader set of options for intra-operative properties. MagnetOs Easypack Putty is the third line extension to our MagnetOs product family with moldable and cohesive properties which make it ideal for packing into voids of the posterolateral spine during spinal fusion surgery. It's simple storage requirements and ease of use, save time and remove potential complications from procedures for the benefit of both surgeons and patients." ISASS works to expedite acceptance of the latest innovations in spine surgery by both the insurance industry and government. Although much of this works takes place in the U.S., these successes are typically taken to countries around the globe to promote and ensure that the science and patient care is the same across nations. For further information, please contact: Kuros Biosciences AG

e: hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com About MagnetOs MagnetOs isn't like other bone grafts. It grows bone even in soft tissue thanks to its unique NeedleGrip surface technology which provides traction for our body's vitally important 'pro-healing' immune cells (M2 macrophages). This in turn, unlocks previously untapped potential to stimulate stem cells - and form new bone throughout the graft. The growing body of science behind NeedleGrip is called osteoimmunology. But for surgeons and their patients it means one thing: a more efficient and predictable fusion. *†‡1-3 US indications statement MagnetOs Easypack Putty is intended to fill bony voids or gaps of the skeletal system, i.e., posterolateral spine. In the posterolateral spine, MagnetOs Easypack Putty must be used with autograft as a bone graft extender. The osseous defects may be surgically created or the result of traumatic injury to the bone and are not intrinsic to the stability of the bony structure. MagnetOs Easypack Putty resorbs and is replaced with bone during the healing process. About Kuros Biosciences Kuros Biosciences is a fast-growing leader in the development of spinal fusion biologics that ease the burden of back pain. With locations in the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The company's first commercial product, MagnetOs, is a unique synthetic bone graft that has already been used successfully across three continents and in some 5,000 spinal fusion surgeries. The next candidate in the Kuros pipeline is Fibrin-PTH - the first drug-biologic combination for interbody spinal fusions, currently undergoing a Phase 2 clinical trial in the US. For more information on the company, its products and pipeline, visit kurosbio.com. Forward Looking Statements This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "will" or "expect" or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments. 1. Van Dijk, et al. eCM. 2021;41:756-73 2. Duan, et al. eCM. 2019;37:60-73. 3. Van Dijk, et al. Clin Spine Surg. 2020;33(6):E276-E287. *Results from in vivo laboratory testing may not be predictive of clinical experience in humans. For important safety and intended use information please visit kurosbio.com. †MagnetOs is not cleared by the FDA or TGA as an osteoinductive bone graft. ‡MagnetOs has been proven to generate more predictable fusions than two commercially available alternatives in an ovine model of posterolateral fusion.

