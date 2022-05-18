NEO Finance AB: Enlight Research presents second review of NEO Finance AB

NEO Finance AB was included on the list of companies tracked by the investment research firm Enlight Research at the end of 2021. Today Enlight published its second report on the company. "Still growing fast" is how Enlight characterizes NEO Finance in its May 2022 research report, which offers insights on the company's performance and future prospects. While forecasts for the second half of 2021 were more ambitious, Enlight Research's analysts continue to predict double-digit revenue growth for NEO Finance in the period 2022-2024. As the primary basis for such forecasts, Enlight cites successful integration of the P2P and PIS platforms to facilitate growth in the number of borrowers. "Enlight Research's publicly available review helps to bring even more transparency to the communication about the company's activities, achievements and future plans to current and potential investors. It's also a good way to get an outside look at ourselves and see more objectively what is expected of us, which areas we should pay more attention to, and how we are perceived in the market," says Paulius Tarbunas, the Chief Executive Officer at NEO Finance. About NEO Finance AB NEO Finance AB was established in 2014. The company has full E-money institution license issued by the Bank of Lithuania, also holds peer-to-peer lending license, and is registered as consumer lending provider. The company runs P2P platform Paskolu klubas, provides payment initiation and account information services under Neopay brand name, and has acquired the crowdfunding platform FinoMark. About Enlight Research Enlight Research helps issuers communicate their investment story and gives investors insights to support their investment decisions. Our vision is to create a fair investment environment where high-quality research is available to ALL. Our success is visible on the Baltic Stock Exchange where the majority of the well-known listed companies have joined our platform and readership have gone from hundreds to thousands. Head of Administration Paulius Tarbunas Email: paulius.tarbunas@neofinance.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1069470