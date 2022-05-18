Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.05.2022
Breaking News: Cybeats zieht ersten dicken Fisch an Land!
18.05.2022 | 07:53
NEO Finance AB: Enlight Research presents second review of NEO Finance AB

NEO Finance AB was included on the list of companies tracked by the investment
research firm Enlight Research at the end of 2021. Today Enlight published its
second report on the company. 

"Still growing fast" is how Enlight characterizes NEO Finance in its May 2022
research report, which offers insights on the company's performance and future
prospects. While forecasts for the second half of 2021 were more ambitious,
Enlight Research's analysts continue to predict double-digit revenue growth for
NEO Finance in the period 2022-2024. As the primary basis for such forecasts,
Enlight cites successful integration of the P2P and PIS platforms to facilitate
growth in the number of borrowers. 

"Enlight Research's publicly available review helps to bring even more
transparency to the communication about the company's activities, achievements
and future plans to current and potential investors. It's also a good way to
get an outside look at ourselves and see more objectively what is expected of
us, which areas we should pay more attention to, and how we are perceived in
the market," says Paulius Tarbunas, the Chief Executive Officer at NEO Finance. 

About NEO Finance AB

NEO Finance AB was established in 2014. The company has full E-money
institution license issued by the Bank of Lithuania, also holds peer-to-peer
lending license, and is registered as consumer lending provider. The company
runs P2P platform Paskolu klubas, provides payment initiation and account
information services under Neopay brand name, and has acquired the crowdfunding
platform FinoMark. 

About Enlight Research

Enlight Research helps issuers communicate their investment story and gives
investors insights to support their investment decisions. Our vision is to
create a fair investment environment where high-quality research is available
to ALL. Our success is visible on the Baltic Stock Exchange where the majority
of the well-known listed companies have joined our platform and readership have
gone from hundreds to thousands. 



Head of Administration
Paulius Tarbunas
Email: paulius.tarbunas@neofinance.com

