The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 18.05.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 18.05.2022Aktien1 AU000000AUB9 AUB Group Ltd.2 THA790010013 SCB X PCL3 US8085138654 Charles Schwab Corp. Dep Prf J4 US30162V6074 Exela Technologies Inc. Pfd Ser B5 US3131488682 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. NC Pfd D6 US3765368846 Gladstone Commercial Corp. Prf G7 GB00BMV92D64 Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC8 SE0017767031 Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB9 CA68573L2066 Orchid Ventures Inc.10 SE0017769995 BioGaia AB11 US2244411052 Crane Holdings Co.12 CA62542M1068 Multi-Metal Development Ltd.13 CA67114X1096 OZ Lithium Corp.14 US7310942070 PolarityTE Inc.15 AU0000222002 Provaris Energy Ltd.16 US86882C2044 Surgalign Holdings Inc.17 US8902608624 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. ADRAnleihen/Fonds1 XS2483607474 ING Groep N.V.2 FR001400AFO9 Suez S.A.3 FR001400AFL5 Suez S.A.4 US70450YAM57 PayPal Holdings Inc.5 US70450YAN31 PayPal Holdings Inc.6 FR001400AFN1 Suez S.A.7 XS2478685931 UPM Kymmene Corp.8 XS2480515662 Würth Finance International B.V.9 EU000A1Z99Q7 Europäischer Stabilitätsmechanismus [ESM]10 US421790AH94 Hazine Müstesarligi Varlik Kiralama Anonim Sirketi11 US927804GJ70 Virginia Electric & Power Co.12 XS2482388449 Asian Development Bank (ADB)13 XS2480952881 EUROFIMA14 XS2447552089 Industrial Bank Co. Ltd. [Hongkong Branch]15 US927804GH15 Virginia Electric & Power Co.16 DE000HLB73Y2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale17 DE000HLB73G9 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale18 US70450YAK91 PayPal Holdings Inc.19 US70450YAL74 PayPal Holdings Inc.20 DE000A3C5448 FAM Renten Spezial A