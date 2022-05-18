The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 18.05.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 18.05.2022
Aktien
1 AU000000AUB9 AUB Group Ltd.
2 THA790010013 SCB X PCL
3 US8085138654 Charles Schwab Corp. Dep Prf J
4 US30162V6074 Exela Technologies Inc. Pfd Ser B
5 US3131488682 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. NC Pfd D
6 US3765368846 Gladstone Commercial Corp. Prf G
7 GB00BMV92D64 Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
8 SE0017767031 Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB
9 CA68573L2066 Orchid Ventures Inc.
10 SE0017769995 BioGaia AB
11 US2244411052 Crane Holdings Co.
12 CA62542M1068 Multi-Metal Development Ltd.
13 CA67114X1096 OZ Lithium Corp.
14 US7310942070 PolarityTE Inc.
15 AU0000222002 Provaris Energy Ltd.
16 US86882C2044 Surgalign Holdings Inc.
17 US8902608624 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. ADR
Anleihen/Fonds
1 XS2483607474 ING Groep N.V.
2 FR001400AFO9 Suez S.A.
3 FR001400AFL5 Suez S.A.
4 US70450YAM57 PayPal Holdings Inc.
5 US70450YAN31 PayPal Holdings Inc.
6 FR001400AFN1 Suez S.A.
7 XS2478685931 UPM Kymmene Corp.
8 XS2480515662 Würth Finance International B.V.
9 EU000A1Z99Q7 Europäischer Stabilitätsmechanismus [ESM]
10 US421790AH94 Hazine Müstesarligi Varlik Kiralama Anonim Sirketi
11 US927804GJ70 Virginia Electric & Power Co.
12 XS2482388449 Asian Development Bank (ADB)
13 XS2480952881 EUROFIMA
14 XS2447552089 Industrial Bank Co. Ltd. [Hongkong Branch]
15 US927804GH15 Virginia Electric & Power Co.
16 DE000HLB73Y2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
17 DE000HLB73G9 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
18 US70450YAK91 PayPal Holdings Inc.
19 US70450YAL74 PayPal Holdings Inc.
20 DE000A3C5448 FAM Renten Spezial A
