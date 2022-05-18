Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.05.2022
Cybeats angelt sich den weltweit führenden Anbieter von Gebäudetechnologie!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
18.05.22
08:02 Uhr
1,028 Euro
-0,008
-0,77 %
18.05.2022 | 08:31
DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 18-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

18 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 17 May 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           175,000     75,000 
                            EUR1.046 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.880 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.030     GBP0.871 
 
                                    GBP0.876182 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.038427

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 705,453,697 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4313       1.042         XDUB      08:15:55      00058938286TRLO0 
2588       1.042         XDUB      08:17:01      00058938358TRLO0 
2683       1.042         XDUB      08:24:15      00058938762TRLO0 
1483       1.042         XDUB      08:24:48      00058938779TRLO0 
86        1.046         XDUB      08:32:54      00058939397TRLO0 
87        1.046         XDUB      08:33:36      00058939440TRLO0 
59        1.046         XDUB      08:35:18      00058939500TRLO0 
64        1.046         XDUB      08:36:56      00058939607TRLO0 
3124       1.046         XDUB      08:38:28      00058939672TRLO0 
2000       1.046         XDUB      08:49:29      00058940103TRLO0 
7326       1.044         XDUB      08:51:58      00058940185TRLO0 
2000       1.044         XDUB      08:51:58      00058940186TRLO0 
1934       1.042         XDUB      09:00:38      00058940646TRLO0 
4933       1.042         XDUB      09:00:38      00058940645TRLO0 
740       1.042         XDUB      09:00:56      00058940655TRLO0 
3082       1.042         XDUB      09:00:56      00058940654TRLO0 
6150       1.044         XDUB      09:29:18      00058942377TRLO0 
6591       1.046         XDUB      09:59:51      00058943535TRLO0 
3131       1.046         XDUB      10:02:06      00058943711TRLO0 
734       1.046         XDUB      10:12:29      00058944027TRLO0 
3404       1.044         XDUB      10:29:31      00058944760TRLO0 
267       1.044         XDUB      10:30:07      00058944789TRLO0 
3053       1.044         XDUB      10:30:07      00058944788TRLO0 
6514       1.042         XDUB      10:40:05      00058945197TRLO0 
3088       1.046         XDUB      11:30:31      00058947138TRLO0 
6631       1.044         XDUB      11:47:31      00058947670TRLO0 
4758       1.036         XDUB      12:28:49      00058949245TRLO0 
1004       1.036         XDUB      12:29:33      00058949282TRLO0 
1571       1.032         XDUB      12:47:13      00058949843TRLO0 
5402       1.032         XDUB      13:04:44      00058950378TRLO0 
2477       1.032         XDUB      13:17:41      00058950725TRLO0 
4384       1.032         XDUB      13:24:29      00058950970TRLO0 
4596       1.036         XDUB      13:56:51      00058952134TRLO0 
1112       1.036         XDUB      13:56:51      00058952135TRLO0 
2000       1.038         XDUB      14:07:25      00058952489TRLO0 
3099       1.038         XDUB      14:20:40      00058952882TRLO0 
1830       1.038         XDUB      14:20:40      00058952881TRLO0 
1295       1.038         XDUB      14:45:28      00058954498TRLO0 
2400       1.038         XDUB      14:45:28      00058954497TRLO0 
2999       1.038         XDUB      14:45:28      00058954496TRLO0 
4980       1.036         XDUB      14:45:32      00058954499TRLO0 
2852       1.036         XDUB      14:52:11      00058954885TRLO0 
5419       1.036         XDUB      14:57:37      00058955261TRLO0 
783       1.036         XDUB      14:57:37      00058955260TRLO0 
781       1.036         XDUB      15:10:47      00058956122TRLO0 
6306       1.034         XDUB      15:22:12      00058956909TRLO0 
3039       1.034         XDUB      15:23:37      00058957004TRLO0 
371       1.034         XDUB      15:23:37      00058957003TRLO0 
776       1.034         XDUB      15:29:37      00058957478TRLO0 
2000       1.034         XDUB      15:29:37      00058957477TRLO0 
5514       1.032         XDUB      15:31:11      00058957620TRLO0 
375       1.032         XDUB      15:31:11      00058957619TRLO0 
366       1.032         XDUB      15:31:11      00058957618TRLO0 
1204       1.032         XDUB      15:42:07      00058958376TRLO0 
2731       1.032         XDUB      15:42:07      00058958375TRLO0 
2160       1.032         XDUB      15:42:07      00058958374TRLO0 
3055       1.030         XDUB      15:48:35      00058958735TRLO0 
1300       1.032         XDUB      15:57:10      00058959394TRLO0 
2000       1.032         XDUB      15:57:10      00058959393TRLO0 
1300       1.032         XDUB      15:57:10      00058959397TRLO0 
3206       1.032         XDUB      15:57:10      00058959396TRLO0 
3273       1.032         XDUB      16:02:10      00058959848TRLO0 
5189       1.036         XDUB      16:19:38      00058961434TRLO0 
1028       1.036         XDUB      16:19:47      00058961444TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1071       88.00         XLON      08:51:58      00058940180TRLO0 
270       88.00         XLON      08:51:58      00058940184TRLO0 
357       88.00         XLON      08:51:58      00058940183TRLO0 
859       88.00         XLON      08:51:58      00058940182TRLO0 
324       88.00         XLON      08:51:58      00058940181TRLO0 
2500       87.90         XLON      08:53:18      00058940290TRLO0 
222       87.60         XLON      09:00:46      00058940651TRLO0 
2811       87.60         XLON      09:00:46      00058940650TRLO0 
2500       87.80         XLON      09:29:18      00058942378TRLO0 
2845       87.80         XLON      10:12:29      00058944026TRLO0 
2500       87.80         XLON      10:16:49      00058944161TRLO0 
1894       88.00         XLON      11:47:31      00058947672TRLO0 
1300       88.00         XLON      11:47:31      00058947671TRLO0 
551       88.00         XLON      11:47:33      00058947697TRLO0 
2440       88.00         XLON      11:47:34      00058947698TRLO0 
2500       88.00         XLON      11:47:36      00058947704TRLO0 
468       87.60         XLON      11:57:11      00058947957TRLO0 
2500       87.60         XLON      11:57:11      00058947956TRLO0 
3219       87.10         XLON      12:35:21      00058949517TRLO0 
3300       87.30         XLON      13:04:44      00058950379TRLO0 
2500       87.20         XLON      13:30:57      00058951206TRLO0 
3215       87.70         XLON      14:07:25      00058952488TRLO0 
2500       87.60         XLON      14:09:34      00058952545TRLO0 
2386       87.80         XLON      14:30:17      00058953220TRLO0 
931       87.80         XLON      14:30:17      00058953219TRLO0 
3020       87.80         XLON      14:45:28      00058954495TRLO0 
2500       87.70         XLON      14:56:18      00058955176TRLO0 
1517       87.60         XLON      15:09:31      00058956024TRLO0 
1049       87.60         XLON      15:12:11      00058956227TRLO0 
3383       87.50         XLON      15:12:55      00058956287TRLO0 
3422       87.20         XLON      15:31:44      00058957654TRLO0 
2966       87.10         XLON      15:49:45      00058958785TRLO0 
4626       87.50         XLON      16:14:44      00058960958TRLO0 
827       87.40         XLON      16:14:44      00058960959TRLO0 
3034       87.60         XLON      16:16:41      00058961141TRLO0 
193       87.60         XLON      16:17:41      00058961203TRLO0 
2500       87.60         XLON      16:17:41      00058961202TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  162355 
EQS News ID:  1354995 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1354995&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
