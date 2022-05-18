Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

18 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 17 May 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 175,000 75,000 EUR1.046 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.880 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.030 GBP0.871 GBP0.876182 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.038427

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 705,453,697 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4313 1.042 XDUB 08:15:55 00058938286TRLO0 2588 1.042 XDUB 08:17:01 00058938358TRLO0 2683 1.042 XDUB 08:24:15 00058938762TRLO0 1483 1.042 XDUB 08:24:48 00058938779TRLO0 86 1.046 XDUB 08:32:54 00058939397TRLO0 87 1.046 XDUB 08:33:36 00058939440TRLO0 59 1.046 XDUB 08:35:18 00058939500TRLO0 64 1.046 XDUB 08:36:56 00058939607TRLO0 3124 1.046 XDUB 08:38:28 00058939672TRLO0 2000 1.046 XDUB 08:49:29 00058940103TRLO0 7326 1.044 XDUB 08:51:58 00058940185TRLO0 2000 1.044 XDUB 08:51:58 00058940186TRLO0 1934 1.042 XDUB 09:00:38 00058940646TRLO0 4933 1.042 XDUB 09:00:38 00058940645TRLO0 740 1.042 XDUB 09:00:56 00058940655TRLO0 3082 1.042 XDUB 09:00:56 00058940654TRLO0 6150 1.044 XDUB 09:29:18 00058942377TRLO0 6591 1.046 XDUB 09:59:51 00058943535TRLO0 3131 1.046 XDUB 10:02:06 00058943711TRLO0 734 1.046 XDUB 10:12:29 00058944027TRLO0 3404 1.044 XDUB 10:29:31 00058944760TRLO0 267 1.044 XDUB 10:30:07 00058944789TRLO0 3053 1.044 XDUB 10:30:07 00058944788TRLO0 6514 1.042 XDUB 10:40:05 00058945197TRLO0 3088 1.046 XDUB 11:30:31 00058947138TRLO0 6631 1.044 XDUB 11:47:31 00058947670TRLO0 4758 1.036 XDUB 12:28:49 00058949245TRLO0 1004 1.036 XDUB 12:29:33 00058949282TRLO0 1571 1.032 XDUB 12:47:13 00058949843TRLO0 5402 1.032 XDUB 13:04:44 00058950378TRLO0 2477 1.032 XDUB 13:17:41 00058950725TRLO0 4384 1.032 XDUB 13:24:29 00058950970TRLO0 4596 1.036 XDUB 13:56:51 00058952134TRLO0 1112 1.036 XDUB 13:56:51 00058952135TRLO0 2000 1.038 XDUB 14:07:25 00058952489TRLO0 3099 1.038 XDUB 14:20:40 00058952882TRLO0 1830 1.038 XDUB 14:20:40 00058952881TRLO0 1295 1.038 XDUB 14:45:28 00058954498TRLO0 2400 1.038 XDUB 14:45:28 00058954497TRLO0 2999 1.038 XDUB 14:45:28 00058954496TRLO0 4980 1.036 XDUB 14:45:32 00058954499TRLO0 2852 1.036 XDUB 14:52:11 00058954885TRLO0 5419 1.036 XDUB 14:57:37 00058955261TRLO0 783 1.036 XDUB 14:57:37 00058955260TRLO0 781 1.036 XDUB 15:10:47 00058956122TRLO0 6306 1.034 XDUB 15:22:12 00058956909TRLO0 3039 1.034 XDUB 15:23:37 00058957004TRLO0 371 1.034 XDUB 15:23:37 00058957003TRLO0 776 1.034 XDUB 15:29:37 00058957478TRLO0 2000 1.034 XDUB 15:29:37 00058957477TRLO0 5514 1.032 XDUB 15:31:11 00058957620TRLO0 375 1.032 XDUB 15:31:11 00058957619TRLO0 366 1.032 XDUB 15:31:11 00058957618TRLO0 1204 1.032 XDUB 15:42:07 00058958376TRLO0 2731 1.032 XDUB 15:42:07 00058958375TRLO0 2160 1.032 XDUB 15:42:07 00058958374TRLO0 3055 1.030 XDUB 15:48:35 00058958735TRLO0 1300 1.032 XDUB 15:57:10 00058959394TRLO0 2000 1.032 XDUB 15:57:10 00058959393TRLO0 1300 1.032 XDUB 15:57:10 00058959397TRLO0 3206 1.032 XDUB 15:57:10 00058959396TRLO0 3273 1.032 XDUB 16:02:10 00058959848TRLO0 5189 1.036 XDUB 16:19:38 00058961434TRLO0 1028 1.036 XDUB 16:19:47 00058961444TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1071 88.00 XLON 08:51:58 00058940180TRLO0 270 88.00 XLON 08:51:58 00058940184TRLO0 357 88.00 XLON 08:51:58 00058940183TRLO0 859 88.00 XLON 08:51:58 00058940182TRLO0 324 88.00 XLON 08:51:58 00058940181TRLO0 2500 87.90 XLON 08:53:18 00058940290TRLO0 222 87.60 XLON 09:00:46 00058940651TRLO0 2811 87.60 XLON 09:00:46 00058940650TRLO0 2500 87.80 XLON 09:29:18 00058942378TRLO0 2845 87.80 XLON 10:12:29 00058944026TRLO0 2500 87.80 XLON 10:16:49 00058944161TRLO0 1894 88.00 XLON 11:47:31 00058947672TRLO0 1300 88.00 XLON 11:47:31 00058947671TRLO0 551 88.00 XLON 11:47:33 00058947697TRLO0 2440 88.00 XLON 11:47:34 00058947698TRLO0 2500 88.00 XLON 11:47:36 00058947704TRLO0 468 87.60 XLON 11:57:11 00058947957TRLO0 2500 87.60 XLON 11:57:11 00058947956TRLO0 3219 87.10 XLON 12:35:21 00058949517TRLO0 3300 87.30 XLON 13:04:44 00058950379TRLO0

2500 87.20 XLON 13:30:57 00058951206TRLO0 3215 87.70 XLON 14:07:25 00058952488TRLO0 2500 87.60 XLON 14:09:34 00058952545TRLO0 2386 87.80 XLON 14:30:17 00058953220TRLO0 931 87.80 XLON 14:30:17 00058953219TRLO0 3020 87.80 XLON 14:45:28 00058954495TRLO0 2500 87.70 XLON 14:56:18 00058955176TRLO0 1517 87.60 XLON 15:09:31 00058956024TRLO0 1049 87.60 XLON 15:12:11 00058956227TRLO0 3383 87.50 XLON 15:12:55 00058956287TRLO0 3422 87.20 XLON 15:31:44 00058957654TRLO0 2966 87.10 XLON 15:49:45 00058958785TRLO0 4626 87.50 XLON 16:14:44 00058960958TRLO0 827 87.40 XLON 16:14:44 00058960959TRLO0 3034 87.60 XLON 16:16:41 00058961141TRLO0 193 87.60 XLON 16:17:41 00058961203TRLO0 2500 87.60 XLON 16:17:41 00058961202TRLO0

