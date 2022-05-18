Eolus Vind AB Interim Report 1 January-31 March 2022

1 January-31 March 2022
- Net sales amounted to 432 (242) MSEK.
- EBIT amounted to -158 (-29) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to -159 (-21) MSEK.
- Net profit amounted to -138 (-17) MSEK.
- Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled -5.55 (-0.67) SEK.
- During the period, energy facilities with a total installed capacity of 0 (0) MW were taken into operations and handed over to customer.
- At the end of the period Eolus had 914 (874) MW under asset management.
Significant events during the period
- Previously communicated delays for Öyfjellet have continued to affect the project and impaired the profitability forecast.
- Financial goals were communicated based on the business plan for 2022-2024.
- Eolus placed order for 16 wind turbines with Siemens Gamesa for the projects Skallberget/Utterberget and Tjärnäs in Sweden.
- Magnus Axelsson was recruited as new Chief Operating Officer.
- Karin Wittsell Heydl was recruited as Head of Communications, Sustainability and IT.
Significant events after the balance sheet date
- Eolus and Hydro REIN signed an agreement with MEAG regarding the sale of 75% of the shares in the wind power project Stor-Skälsjön in Sweden.
Dividend and Annual General Meeting
- Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday May 19, 2022.
- The Board of Director proposes a dividend of SEK 1,50 (2,00).
|Financial summary
|Q1
|Q1
|Rolling 12
|Full year
|Unit
|2022
|2021
|apr-mar
|2021
|Net sales
|MSEK
|432
|242
|2 804
|2 614
|EBIT
|MSEK
|-158
|-29
|-154
|-25
|Profit before tax
|MSEK
|-159
|-21
|-178
|-40
|Net profit
|MSEK
|-138
|-17
|-145
|-24
|Earnings per share before and after dilution
|SEK
|-5,55
|-0,67
|-5,62
|-0,74
|Equity per share
|SEK
|34,16
|41,30
|34,16
|39,54
|Cashflow from operating activities
|MSEK
|-164
|-51
|-209
|-97
|Total assets
|MSEK
|2 021
|1 856
|2 021
|1 885
|Net debt - /net cash +
|MSEK
|345
|239
|345
|439
|Order backlog
|MSEK
|1 195
|5 000
|1 195
|1 793
|Project under construction
|MW
|786
|524
|786
|737
|Taken into operation and handed over to customer
|MW
|0
|0
|47
|47
|Project portfolio
|MW
|15 904
|7 798
|15 904
|13 823
|Managed turbines
|MW
|914
|874
|914
|914
|Equity/assets ratio
|%
|60
|55
|60
|67
|Return on equity after tax
|%
|neg
|6,1
|neg
|neg
For further information, contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 (0)70-265 16 15
Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 (0)70-932 97 77
Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications and Sustainability, +46 (0)76-116 71 99
This information is of such a kind that Eolus Vind AB (publ) is legally required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of Head of Communications and Sustainability Karin Wittsell Heydl on May 18, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. CEST.
About Eolus:
Since the company's inception thirty years ago, Eolus has grown to become one of the leading developers of renewable energy in the Nordic region. Today, we develop, establish, and manage renewable energy projects in onshore and offshore wind power, solar power and energy storage. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investment opportunities in the Nordic region, the US, Poland and the Baltics. With our competent and dedicated staff, we are taking the company forward at a rapid pace and driving the transition to renewable electricity generation. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 322 MW of asset management services of which 914 MW are in operation.
Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.
