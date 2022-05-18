A first subject has been treated in the CT046-ADO05 clinical trial. Last Patient Last Visit is planned for December 2022. Préliminary results expected in Q1 2023.

Together with CT047 and CT048, CT046 results should be submitted to the Chinese Drug Agency by Tonghua Dongbao in order to obtain the authorization to start a phase 3 pivotal program

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases, announced today the first subject treated in the BioChaperone Combo ("BC Combo") CT046 clinical study.

CT046 is one of the three clinical studies together with CT047 and CT048 financed by Tonghua Dongbao and conducted by Adocia in Germany. Final approval by the German (BfArM) regulatory authorities to conduct these studies has been communicated in a press release on 2022, April 11th

CT046 is a trial investigating the pharmacodynamics of BC Combo compared with Humalog Mix25 and simultaneous injections of Humalog and Lantus in healthy chinese volunteers.

CT047 will be comparing the pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of BC Combo and Lantus and Humalog in subjects with Type 1 Diabetes.

CT048 will be investigating the dose linearity and safety of BC Combo in subjects with Type 2 Diabetes

"We are delighted with the progress of this clinical program conducted by Adocia in Germany and fully funded by our partner Tonghua Dongbao," said Olivier Soula, Adocia's Deputy CEO Head of R&D. "The preliminary results of these studies on BC Combo, our combination of rapid-acting (lispro) and long-acting (glargine) modern insulins, are expected in Q1 2023 and should provide a solid basis for a direct entry into phase 3 in China"

This program on BC Combo is part of the license to Tonghua Dongbao, signed in 2018. Under the terms of this agreement, Adocia received a $40 million upfront fee and is eligible for up to $50 million in milestone payments plus double-digit royalties on future sales of the product in China and other Tonghua Dongbao territories.

About BioChaperoneCombo

BioChaperone Combo (BC Combo) is a fixed combination of two gold standard insulins: long-acting insulin glargine (as contained in the commercial product Lantus) and rapid-acting insulin lispro (as contained in the commercial product Humalog). Many patients worldwide prefer to use fixed combinations of long and rapid-acting insulins rather than two separate products (simplicity, reduced number of daily injections).

BC Combo offers a number of advantages over traditional premixes: it reduces the level of postprandial hyperglycemia and the risk of hypoglycemia, and provides better 24-hour basal control.

Currently, the only premix product co-formulating a long-acting and a rapid-acting insulin is Novo Nordisk fixed combination of degludec and aspart (Novojia or Ryzodeg). Ryzodeg is marketed since 2012 in many territories such as the USA, Europe and Japan but it has only been approved in China since May 2019 under Novojia brand name.

BC Combo is patent protected until 2038.

About Tonghua Dongbao

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, is a pharmaceutical company in Jilin Province, China, specializing in the R&D, manufacturing and commercialization of insulins as well as other diabetes treatment products. Founded in 1985, Tonghua Dongbao was the first Chinese company which developed and commercialized insulins. Till now it has advanced a pipeline consisting of insulins insulin analogs, GLP-1RA, novel drugs, etc., for diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Currently Tonghua Dongbao has more than 2,700 employees and a turnover of approximately US$500 million. It has been listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange since 1994, with a market capitalization of US$3.3 billion.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity. The company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on three proprietary technology platforms:

1) The BioChaperone technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining insulins with other classes of hormones; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell Islets, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation with a first application in pancreatic cells transplantation for patients with "brittle" diabetes.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families.

Based in Lyon, the company has 115 employees. Adocia is listed on the EuronextTM Paris market (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

