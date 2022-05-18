Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to announce that through its telehealth business, Medi-Call Inc., it will begin to service live telehealth patient requests via the mobile application commencing Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Bringing the Medi-Call telemedicine services to real clients for the first time will be a big milestone for the Company as it enters into this second rollout phase of the application launch.

"We are excited with the progress we've made with Medi-Call and cannot wait to begin bringing it to more patients in need of direct healthcare, both in person and through telemedicine," said Omar Sharif, President of Medi-Call.





The Medi-Call app will help physicians effectively manage their appointments, while simultaneously providing faster treatment and care for patients. At a time when digital access to healthcare is more important than ever with increasing hospital wait times, data shows that more people are turning to telehealth for medical care and treatment - only further amplified by the pandemic.

Medi-Call Overview

Medi-Call is a subscription-based software as a service (SaaS) mobile app that connects patients with doctors. It is an integrated grid system that connects patients with providers in real time.

Solving accessibility issues for patients living in rural or isolated communities and those also have limited mobility

Improving coordination and communication of treatment among healthcare team members and their patients

Facilitating mobile health care services including prescriptions

Visit Medicallmd.ca to learn more about Medi-Call.

The Company announces a change to its Board of Directors effective May 17, 2022, with Mr. Andrew Ryu stepping down for personal reasons as Director and Executive Chairman, and director Mr. Paul Haber has been appointed as Chairman. The Company would like to thank Mr. Ryu for his direct contribution to the success of the Company, resulting in record profits year-over-year (YoY).

"Andrew helped us steer the ship during a time where Datametrex really needed a turnaround. We are very grateful for his contributions and continued support," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with using artificial intelligence (AI) to create progressive solutions for the cyber security, telehealth, and electric vehicle (EV) verticals. Datametrex' mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals with predictive and preventive technologies.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

