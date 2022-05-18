Researchers from the University of New South Wales have made a major breakthrough in what was previously conceived of only in theoretical terms - namely, "nighttime" solar power.From pv magazine Australia Researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have reported a major breakthrough in the generation of so-called "nighttime" solar power - a process previously conceived of only theoretically. The breakthrough saw a team from the UNSW School of Photovoltaic and Renewable Energy Engineering generate electricity from heat radiated as infrared light, in a mimicking of the same system ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...