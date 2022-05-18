Medidata experts to be joined by thought leaders from Moderna, Roche, Bayer, Lundbeck, Parexel, Datavant and UK's National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR)

Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, will gather industry experts across drug development, clinical research and operations, data management and digital health to address the industry's most pressing challenges at NEXT London on May 24, 2022, at Kings Place in North London.

NEXT London will include keynote presentations, interactive breakout sessions, patient advocate and customer success stories, product demonstrations and networking opportunities. Among the topics covered at the event include:

How the industry can deliver on patient centricity with decentralized clinical trials

Patient engagement in a more controlled COVID-19 world

How the industry can empower patients

Data insights to improve study conduct decision-making

AI-powered evidence generation

The power of clinical trial data combined with real world data at the patient level

How data and analytics can improve diversity in clinical trials

Attendees will also be hearing from thought leaders from Moderna, Roche, Bayer, Lundbeck, Parexel, Datavant, the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR, a research partner of the NHS) and patient advocates, among other guest speakers. The full agenda can be found here.

"NEXT London is a unique opportunity for industry experts to get together and discuss some of the most challenging issues facing drug development and clinical research today including driving more patient centric approaches, making clinical trials more diverse, effectively engaging with regulators and adapting to a more mitigated COVID-19 world," said Pete Buckman, Senior Vice President of Professional Services and EMEA Site Leader at Medidata. "We look forward to stimulating conversations and meaningful dialogue about how we, as an industry, can continue to improve healthcare and meet the needs of patients around the world."

Dassault Systèmes will also be hosting its Life Sciences Forum at the event to showcase how its solutions enable digital transformation for the life sciences industry to meet today's ever-evolving business needs. Claire Biot, Vice President, Life Sciences and Healthcare Industry, Dassault Systèmes, will be giving the keynote presentation about how modern digital collaboration platforms, which allow for modular manufacturing practices and controlled and streamlined processes, are needed now more than ever to seamlessly and securely exchange data with partners, from tech transfer to plant design, batch release to predictive analytics, and supply chain to supply network.

Medidata will also be hosting NEXT Basel on June 9, 2022. Further details can be found here.

Attendance to NEXT London and NEXT Basel is free for customers, partners and qualified members of the life sciences community.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,900+ customers and partners access the world's most trusted platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French "société européenne" (Versailles Commercial Register B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

