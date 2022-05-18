A typical solar panel becomes useless in 10% shade, but Optivolt said its technology can deliver up to 25 times more power than conventional panels under shaded conditions.From pv magazine USA Solar panels are lauded for their ability to produce emissions-free energy throughout the day, but when a shadow is cast on them, production is affected quickly. In traditional solar panels, covering just 1% of the panel can cause a 33% reduction in power output, and 10% shading can cut production altogether. San Francisco-based Optivolt saw an opportunity here to deliver a product that can turn shaded areas ...

