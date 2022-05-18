Jackery Inc.: Chris Pratt Teams Up with Global Top-Selling Outdoor Solar Generator Brand, Jackery, to Kick-off Summer Travel Season

Providing green energy solutions for the outdoors, Jackery launches the Solar Generator 2000 Pro in New York

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global top-selling outdoor solar generator brand, has teamed up with actor and outdoors enthusiast Chris Pratt to power outdoor experiences further with the launch of its most advanced green energy product yet, the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro, capable of receiving a full charge to 2,160Wh with just 2.5 hours of sunlight.

International partners and media gathered in New York City to learn from Jackery and Chris Pratt how the Solar Generator 2000 Pro allows you to go further without compromise and 'live life to the outdoorsiest.'

"I've always loved to camp. I'm a total gear head when it comes to outdoor equipment. I'd never promote something I wouldn't use myself. The Jackery solar generator provides unlimited renewable energy. It's an absolute game changer," said award-winning television and film star Chris Pratt.

Chris Pratt also stars in a new online video produced by Jackery that anchors its annual Jackery Day event on May 12. In the video, Jackery fans get a closer look at Chris enjoying the outdoors, a peek at the new Solar Generator 2000 Pro in action, and how his camping experience gets an upgrade thanks to Jackery.

New features of the Solar Generator 2000 Pro include:

Fast green energy capture and charging

Fully charges in just 2.5 hours of sunlight thanks to six lightweight SolarSaga 200W solar panels.

Enhanced safety and reliability

Jackery has a built-in advanced Battery Management System (BMS), with two chips inside, as compared to competitors, the BMS provides excellent, dual-protection ensuring maximum safety at all times.

Jackery's first-rate lithium battery houses four temperature core detectors, allow the temperature to be precisely monitored when charging to deliver an ultra-safe experience. If the monitoring temperature exceeds the risk line, it will automatically shut off charging and go into self-protection mode.

Upgraded ease of use

With magnetic foldable features, the solar panels are flexible and easy to stand up. All 6 solar panels can be set up to receive 1200 watts of power in just 2 minutes.

The Solar Generator 2000 Pro delivers less than 53 DB of sound.

With a press of a button, solar power charging can be accessed in seconds.

Boosted power capacity

The Solar Generator 2000 Pro delivers impressive charging capacity and charging power with 2,160 Wh capacity, 2,200W AC power, and 4,400 W peak power, perfect to power most small household appliances outdoors.

It boasts eight power outlets (three AC, two USB-A, two USB-C, one DC) that can power multiple devices simultaneously.

About Jackery

Jackery, founded in California in 2012, is a pioneer of the solar generator industry and a global top-selling solar generator brand recognized by over 100 authorized media and organizations worldwide. Visit Jackery.com for more information.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1820650/jackery.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1819612/image_5009324_32189947.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1819613/image_5009324_32190119.jpg