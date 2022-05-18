Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Cybeats angelt sich den weltweit führenden Anbieter von Gebäudetechnologie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.05.2022 | 10:46
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jackery Inc.: Chris Pratt Teams Up with Global Top-Selling Outdoor Solar Generator Brand, Jackery, to Kick-off Summer Travel Season

  • Providing green energy solutions for the outdoors, Jackery launches the Solar Generator 2000 Pro in New York

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global top-selling outdoor solar generator brand, has teamed up with actor and outdoors enthusiast Chris Pratt to power outdoor experiences further with the launch of its most advanced green energy product yet, the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro, capable of receiving a full charge to 2,160Wh with just 2.5 hours of sunlight.