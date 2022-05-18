Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 20 May 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 81,500,547 shares (USD 815.005,47) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 232,011 shares (USD 2,320.11) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 81,732,558 shares (USD 817.325,58) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: 17,724 shares - DKK 43.4 14,178 shares - DKK 64.3 200,109 shares - DKK 53.5 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66