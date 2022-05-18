- (PLX AI) - AstraZeneca shares slipped 1% after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux cut their recommendation to hold from buy, saying it was difficult to see any major valuation increase from the current level after rising 21% this year.
- • The analysts still see 8-10% upside, with a price target raised to GBP 105 from GBP 95
- • AstraZeneca has had a fantastic journey and is a quality company that should be held due to its high profit growth of 10%, Kepler said
