Mittwoch, 18.05.2022
WKN: A1JB8N ISIN: US80585Y3080 
Frankfurt
25.02.22
21:32 Uhr
3,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
Sberbank: Sber informs on the conversion of depository receipts into ordinary shares

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Sber informs on the conversion of depository receipts into ordinary shares 18-May-2022 / 12:22 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sber informs on the conversion of depository receipts into ordinary shares Sber informs on the beginning of the 30-day period during which holders of depositary receipts are entitled to convert the receipts into Sber ordinary shares at a ratio of 1:4. Following the resignation of its powers as a depository bank under the Sber depositary receipts program, JP Morgan Chase N.A. notified holders of receipts of the termination of the conversion and the depositary receipt program on June 16, 2022. Subject to existing restrictions issued by foreign regulators, holders of depositary receipts may be limited in their rights to hold and execute transactions with Sber shares. Sberbank has notified the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange on its intention to cancel the listing of the depositary receipts. Earlier, Sber depository receipts were delisted from the Deutsche Boerse. More information about the conversion of depositary receipts into Sber ordinary shares is available in the frequently asked questions section on Sber website.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      SBER 
LEI Code:    549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  162605 
EQS News ID:  1355675 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1355675&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2022 05:22 ET (09:22 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
