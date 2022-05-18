DJ Sberbank: Sber informs on the conversion of depository receipts into ordinary shares

Sberbank: Sber informs on the conversion of depository receipts into ordinary shares 18-May-2022

Sber informs on the conversion of depository receipts into ordinary shares Sber informs on the beginning of the 30-day period during which holders of depositary receipts are entitled to convert the receipts into Sber ordinary shares at a ratio of 1:4. Following the resignation of its powers as a depository bank under the Sber depositary receipts program, JP Morgan Chase N.A. notified holders of receipts of the termination of the conversion and the depositary receipt program on June 16, 2022. Subject to existing restrictions issued by foreign regulators, holders of depositary receipts may be limited in their rights to hold and execute transactions with Sber shares. Sberbank has notified the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange on its intention to cancel the listing of the depositary receipts. Earlier, Sber depository receipts were delisted from the Deutsche Boerse. More information about the conversion of depositary receipts into Sber ordinary shares is available in the frequently asked questions section on Sber website.

