TripleBlind Appoints Encryption, Privacy and Blockchain Expert Craig Gentry as Chief Technology Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 18, 2022, creator of the most complete and scalable solution for privacy enhancing computation, announces Craig Gentry as the new Chief Technology Officer. Craig will lead TripleBlind's technology vision for expanding the most comprehensive privacy preserving technology in the industry.



Craig joins TripleBlind with more than 20 years of experience in cryptography, data privacy and blockchain, and has received numerous accolades for his research and advancements. This includes:

2009 - After inventing the first fully homomorphic encryption scheme as part of his Ph.D., the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) awarded him the ACM Doctoral Dissertation Award (https://www.acm.org/media-center/2010/june/gentry-wins-acm-doctoral-dissertation-award-for-innovation-in-encryption-technology). This award is presented annually to the author of the best doctoral dissertation in computer science and engineering.

(https://www.acm.org/media-center/2010/june/gentry-wins-acm-doctoral-dissertation-award-for-innovation-in-encryption-technology). This award is presented annually to the author of the best doctoral dissertation in computer science and engineering. 2010 - Won the Association for Computing Machinery Grace Murray Hopper Award (https://cacm.acm.org/magazines/2011/7/109890-acm-award-recipients/fulltext), which goes to an individual who makes a single, significant technical or service contribution before age 35. Apple inventor and legend Steve Wozniak received the award in 1979.

(https://cacm.acm.org/magazines/2011/7/109890-acm-award-recipients/fulltext), which goes to an individual who makes a single, significant technical or service contribution before age 35. Apple inventor and legend Steve Wozniak received the award in 1979. 2014 - Awarded a MacArthur Fellowship (https://www.macfound.org/fellows/class-of-2014/craig-gentry), unofficially but commonly known as the Genius Grant, as a future investment in his originality, insight and potential.



Before joining TripleBlind, Craig served for three years as a research fellow at Algorand Foundation, an organization dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of the Algorand blockchain, designed to create a borderless global economy. Prior, he spent 10 years in the Cryptography Research Group at the IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center, where he worked with colleagues to bring previously theoretical privacy enhancing technologies - such as homomorphic encryption and zero-knowledge proofs - toward practically. Craig was introduced to cryptography as a researcher at DoCoMo USA Labs.

Craig holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Stanford University, a J.D. from Harvard Law School, and a B.S. in Mathematics from Duke University.

"TripleBlind is a leader in solving real business problems with Privacy Enhancing Computation. The addition of Craig Gentry to our leadership team will foster further innovation and accelerate development of groundbreaking technology," said Riddhiman Das, CEO and co-founder of TripleBlind. "Craig is a luminary in this space, and I'm honored to have him lead and define the strategy for how the latest advancements in privacy enhancing technologies can deliver scalable solutions for enterprises in healthcare, financial services, and other industries globally."

About TripleBlind

Combining Data and Algorithms while Preserving Privacy and Ensuring Compliance

TripleBlind has created the most complete and scalable solution for privacy enhancing computation.

The TripleBlind solution is software-only and delivered via a simple API. It solves for a broad range of use cases, with current focus on healthcare and financial services. The company is backed by Accenture, General Catalyst and The Mayo Clinic.

TripleBlind's innovations build on well understood principles, such as federated learning and multi-party compute. Our innovations radically improve the practical use of privacy preserving technology, by adding true scalability and faster processing, with support for all data and algorithm types. TripleBlind natively supports major cloud platforms, including availability for download and purchase via cloud marketplaces. TripleBlind unlocks the intellectual property value of data, while preserving privacy and ensuring compliance with HIPAA and GDPR.

TripleBlind compares favorably with other privacy preserving technologies, such as homomorphic encryption, synthetic data, and tokenization and has documented use cases for more than two dozen mission critical business problems.

For an overview, a live demo, or a one-hour hands-on workshop, contact@tripleblind.ai .

Contact

Madi Olivé / Valeria Carrillo

UPRAISE Marketing + Public Relations for TripleBlind

tripleblind@upraisepr.com

415.397.7600