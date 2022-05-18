Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

POST-STABILISATION PERIOD ANNOUNCEMENT

18 May 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau/ISIN XS2475954900

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated April, 28th 2022, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Torsten Zittlau; telephone: +49 711 74640) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014), and also as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (Aaa/AAA/AAA by Moody's, S&P & Scope) Guarantor(s) (if any): Federal Republic of Germany Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 3.000.000.000,- Description: 1.375% 07 June 2032 EUR green BMK, RegS, Bearer, Off the Issuer's EMTN Programme

Listing: Luxembourg Offer price: 99,355%

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): Danske Bank, HSBC, Natwest Markets and LBBW

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.