Veeva Systems: Simbec-Orion Modernizing Quality and Compliance with Veeva Vault Quality Suite

Global CRO to streamline content management and training qualifications for greater efficiency and transparency

BARCELONA, Spain, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Simbec-Orion, a full-service contract research organization (CRO), is using Veeva Vault QualityDocs and Veeva Vault Training to simplify document management and compliance training across quality assurance (QA). By leveraging Veeva Vault Quality Suite applications on a single platform, Simbec-Orion will improve visibility into quality documentation and training requirements to ensure teams are up to date on the latest industry standards. With this unified approach, the company can gain high-quality data, drive faster execution, and maintain compliance for its sponsors.

"We are continually advancing our digital framework to deliver more efficiencies to our clients," said Jim Kendall, chief information officer at Simbec-Orion. "Adding Veeva Vault Quality Suite applications advances our controlled document and training management, delivering specific process improvements, such as policy, SOP, and WI authoring and essential reading lists."

Simbec-Orion offers clinical trial management services in over 30 countries, specializing in clinical pharmacology, oncology, and rare diseases. The addition of Vault QualityDocs and Vault Training builds on the company's success with Veeva Vault Clinical Suite and advances their digital transformation. Now Simbec-Orion will have modern systems to enhance quality processes, facilitate training, and ensure compliance.

"Veeva Vault QualityDocs and Veeva Vault Training empower our teams with role-based access so they can easily see relationships between processes to drive quality actions and workflows," said Alison Hughes, head, business enablement, Simbec-Orion. "Improving and simplifying procedures like these makes us faster and more efficient while remaining compliant."

"Simbec-Orion is committed to driving efficiency and speed through digital execution and we're proud to support their efforts with advanced quality systems," said Sofía Lange, director, strategy, Veeva Vault Quality and manufacturing. "Veeva Vault Quality Suite applications will help strengthen their QA processes and drive quality and oversight across their operations."

Learn why more organizations are modernizing quality operations on a single, unified platform at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit. Life sciences industry professionals can register for the in-person event in Zurich on June 8, 2022.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva Vault Quality Suite, visit: veeva.com/eu/VaultQuality

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

About Simbec-Orion

Simbec-Orion is a responsive and agile full-service CRO with specialist expertise in clinical pharmacology, oncology, and rare diseases. Perfectly structured, we provide full-service clinical development solutions for small and mid-size drug developers - headed up by a centralized leadership team. With a focus on tailormade and scalable solutions, we'll adapt our delivery style, communications, and operations to suit the demands of your project, helping you achieve your clinical and commercial objectives. Because our goal is the same as yours; to improve patients' lives. For more information, visit simbecorion.com.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2022, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 13 and 14), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:







Jeremy Whittaker

Veeva Systems +49 6950955486

jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

+1-925-226-8821

deivis.mercado@veeva.com Karen McCusker Simbec-Orion

+44 1753 578 080 karen.mccusker@simbecorion.com



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg